Money-Saving Specialist Tells People How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE When You’re a Million Short!

Bestselling author and speaker Marilyn Anderson shares incredible money-saving secrets in her one-woman show and book, "How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE When You're a Million Short."

In her breezy, humorous style, Anderson reveals how to SAVE THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS every year on entertainment & travel, shopping & fashion, health & beauty, home décor & more. Her audiences learn all kinds of money-saving tips, including how to go to gala events and live theatre for free, how to get their hair done at upscale salons for free, how to get designer clothes for free, and even how to spend six nights at a 4-star resort in Spain for FREE!

Marilyn's book, How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE When You're a Million Short, was featured in Forbes and USA Weekly and won an Award as the Best Book on Saving Money & Living Well of the Year!

Marilyn has been a guest on more than 300 radio shows and podcasts offering tremendous information and delightful stories. Frankie Boyer, Talk Show Host of WCRN and Biz Talk Radio says, "Marilyn is one of my favorite guests. She has amazing tips on how to buy fabulous things and have luxurious experiences for unbelievably low prices or even free! It's always a great show with incredible info, charming stories, and lots of humor!"

Ms. Anderson brings wit and entertainment into a discussion on personal finances that can be enjoyed by everyone, whether they are a "million short" or a "millionaire;" a millennial or a baby boomer; an employee, manager, or president of a company; on a tight budget or with lots to spend.

Everyone loves information on ways to find great deals and Marilyn shares all kinds of fun stories and anecdotes on how she's enjoyed the lavish life for less – and how others can do it, too!

Her presentations are totally engaging, fun, and ultra-informative. Everyone can use many of the tips she shares on the very next day.

Marilyn describes her show as a cross between a Ted Talk and a one-woman play. She gives tons of information along with fun stories and lots of laughs. In addition to being an author of several books, Marilyn is an award-winning film & TV writer.

Her book, How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE When You're a Million Short is available from Amazon in paperback and on Kindle. There is a ton of valuable information in the author's warm and witty style which adds up to a delightful "how-to" book with a humorous flair.