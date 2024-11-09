Saturday, November 9, 2024

Millennials are Raising Pets Instead of Kids. America's Leading Media Expert Says: "It's Not Going Well for the Pets"

Millennials are redefining the concept of family, embracing furry friends over children. Still, this shift may have unintended consequences for their beloved pets, warns Michael Levine, America's leading media expert.

According to recent surveys, millennials now make up nearly a third of U.S. pet owners. The generation is investing unprecedented time, attention, and money into their pets, with many even declining higher-paying jobs to spend more time with their animal companions. However, while this trend reflects a deep affection for pets, it also comes amid a dramatic decline in parenthood. Recent statistics show that the percentage of U.S. women aged 30-39 who have never had children is at its highest point since at least 1976.

"Millennials are pampering pets like substitute children," says Levine. "It sounds heartwarming, but it may not be healthy for the pets."

MarketWatch reports that pet spending increased by 67% from 2013 to 2021. Businesses like dog cafés, luxury cat hotels, and pet spas have flourished, catering to a generation that views pets as part of the family. Yet, experts warn that excessive pampering may be creating a host of health and behavioral issues for pets, including obesity, anxiety, and aggression.

Pet trainers and veterinarians are sounding the alarm, observing a rise in behavioral problems linked to overindulgence. "Pets need structure and discipline," says a leading veterinarian. "But when treated like children, they often end up confused and stressed."

"While it's commendable that millennials are so dedicated to their pets," Levine concludes, "it's also creating a new challenge. Treating pets like kids isn't doing them any favors. It's time for pet owners to find a healthier balance."