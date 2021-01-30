Michigan Doctor and Cancer Strategist Launches Go Fund Me to Help Wayne, Michigan Man with Lung Cancer

Wayne, MI – Ted Kaschuk of Wayne, MI, knows a little bit about bad days. Last year, he was hit with not only lung cancer, but a stroke, an accident, and a pile of bills. All in the middle of a pandemic. Today, he is not only battling for his life, but to keep his apartment and his car.

"Ted's story is one that's close to home for me," says Dr. Mark Roby, an integrative physician who works in Novi, MI. "As a cancer survivor myself, I know all too well the challenges that come with fighting this battle. I suffered near bankruptcy just to pay the medical bills, and I never would have made it through if it weren't for the help of friends. Now, I want to help Ted."

Roby has launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help Kaschuk.

Ted knows he has a huge battle ahead of him, that doesn't just include his health. It's also going to take every ounce of strength he has, along with a solid financial plan, and support from friends. Right away, Ted reached out to Jerry Jampolsky's Center for Attitudinal Healing for ideas on how to have the right mindset. It takes a lot of spirit, and a great attitude, to beat cancer. Ted is working hard on both.

" I know he's a survivor," says Roby. "He is certainly an inspiration to me." Roby himself was diagnosed with a "terminal" sarcoma in 2002. Doctors gave him only months to live. But Roby fought back, and researched ways to take charge of his cancer care. He is now trying to help Ted do the same.

Last May, 2020, Ted was admitted to the hospital for stomach trouble. There, they found that he had lung cancer that needed immediate treatment. Ted underwent radiation, and is now undergoing a very long stretch of chemotherapy. During this, he also suffered a stroke in August, and this Christmas he fell and broke his hand while unplugging his Christmas tree lights. It looks like 2020 had to kick him a few more times before it ended.

Ted works as a freight handler at Home Depot, and can't return to work until his hand heals, and he is stronger. He needs help with the considerable medical bills that are accumulating, as well as rent and living costs.

"As his friend, I am asking you to please help Ted pay his bills while he fights this cancer, if you can," says Roby.

"We think we've got this life and that we can go on and on, and then all of a sudden you realize you might die tomorrow," says Ted Kaschuk. "We don't realize how quick it can happen."

"It takes a village to help a cancer patient," says Roby. "If you haven't had cancer, you might not know the toll it takes both financially and physically. I do, and every day I watch others with cancer fight the same war. Please donate so that Ted can continue to win his battle with cancer."

You can help Ted by visiting his GoFundMe page here.

For more information, call Mark Roby at 248-318-8775 or email cancerstrategist@yahoo.com.

Dr. Mark Roby is an integrative medicine physician, a cancer strategist, speaker, and bestselling author. He is also the cofounder of Metro Detroit's Center for Attitudinal Healing, a place that offers learning opportunities and support systems for individuals and families to make choices that lead to Peace, Love and Unity.