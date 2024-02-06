Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Message In A Bottle, The Extraordinary Dance Show Debuts US Tour @Hollywood Pantages Theater
Text
Message In A Bottle, The Extraordinary Dance Show Debuts US Tour @Hollywood Pantages Theater
From:
Michael J. Herman -- Mr. Motivation -- The World's Biggest Motivational Force Michael J. Herman -- Mr. Motivation -- The World's Biggest Motivational Force
Granada Hills, CA
Tuesday, February 6, 2024

 

Message In A Bottle, The Extraordinary Dance Show Debuts US Tour @Hollywood Pantages Theater

DATELINE: HOLLYWOOD, CA

The mesmerizing lyrics and hypnotic vocals of Rock Legend Sting explode on stage this week at Hollywood's Pantages Theater. Combining a multitude of dance styles ranging from ballet to Hip hop, from Jazz, to Fusion, to Urban Break Dancing, and mored, Your eyes will sparkle as they dazzle.

Message sends a clear and prescient communication that the music of Sting transcends records and other media, but now encompasses a three dimentiality that creates a whole new experience of the Police's

lead man.

Message premiers tonight at The Pantages Theater and runs through    Feb 11. For tickets visit Pantages.com or Broadwayinhollywood.com.

Michael J. Herman is Critic At Large @ Luxury-Media and thecrticiatlarge.com

Please let me know if and how I can be of value.
 
Michael J. Herman, Speaker-Writer-Author-Entrepreneur
(818) -894-4610  |  M: (818) 441-9288
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Michael J. Herman
Title: President, CEO
Group: The Motivational Minute Publishing Company
Dateline: Granada Hills, CA United States
Direct Phone: 818-894-4610
Main Phone: 818-894-4610
Cell Phone: 818-441-9288
Jump To Michael J. Herman -- Mr. Motivation -- The World's Biggest Motivational Force Jump To Michael J. Herman -- Mr. Motivation -- The World's Biggest Motivational Force
Contact Click to Contact