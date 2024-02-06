Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Message In A Bottle, The Extraordinary Dance Show Debuts US Tour @Hollywood Pantages Theater

DATELINE: HOLLYWOOD, CA

The mesmerizing lyrics and hypnotic vocals of Rock Legend Sting explode on stage this week at Hollywood's Pantages Theater. Combining a multitude of dance styles ranging from ballet to Hip hop, from Jazz, to Fusion, to Urban Break Dancing, and mored, Your eyes will sparkle as they dazzle.

Message sends a clear and prescient communication that the music of Sting transcends records and other media, but now encompasses a three dimentiality that creates a whole new experience of the Police's

lead man.

Message premiers tonight at The Pantages Theater and runs through Feb 11. For tickets visit Pantages.com or Broadwayinhollywood.com.

Michael J. Herman is Critic At Large @ Luxury-Media and thecrticiatlarge.com