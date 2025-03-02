Speaker
Mental Illness and Suicide in Dental School: Fighting the Stigma
Who cares for the caregiver
 
Male dentists hold the highest suicide rate at 8.02 percent. Female dentists hold the fourth highest suicide rate at 5.28 percent. Physicians (7.87 percent), pharmacists (7.19 percent) and nurses (6.56 percent) also hold suicide rates much higher than the national average.

Read More: https://www.ada.org/resources/practice/wellness/mental-illness-and-suicide-in-dental-school-fighting-the-stigma#:~:text=Male%20dentists%20hold%20the%20highest,higher%20than%20the%20national%20average.

