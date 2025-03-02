https://youtu.be/3D4m33DXtsI
Male dentists hold the highest suicide rate at 8.02 percent. Female dentists hold the fourth highest suicide rate at 5.28 percent. Physicians (7.87 percent), pharmacists (7.19 percent) and nurses (6.56 percent) also hold suicide rates much higher than the national average.
Read More: https://www.ada.org/resources/practice/wellness/mental-illness-and-suicide-in-dental-school-fighting-the-stigma#:~:text=Male%20dentists%20hold%20the%20highest,higher%20than%20the%20national%20average.
