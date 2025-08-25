Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Membership Invitiation for 2026 Convention
Text
Membership Invitiation for 2026 Convention
From:
International Platform Association (IPA) International Platform Association (IPA)
Greensboro, NC
Monday, August 25, 2025

 
IPA Membership Invitation

You're Invited to Join the International Platform Association (IPA)

The Mission of IPA

The International Platform Association exists to connect people. We were "Facebook" before the telegraph was invented!

Our inside nickname is IPA BOOK. Visit us at www.IPA-BOOK.org.

Experience the Many Forms of Speaking

  • Keynote Speeches
  • After-Dinner Talks
  • Debates
  • News Conferences
  • TEDx-style Soliloquies (15-minute spotlight talks)
  • Speakers' Ladder Contest
  • Silver Bowl Cavalcade
  • Grip & Grin Sessions
  • Panel Discussions (Law Panel; Future of Business Panel)
  • Exhibitor Promotions
  • Hallway Conversations
  • Cocktail Schmoozing
  • Poker Room Networking
  • Roulette Table Gatherings (chips included)
  • Cigar Party
  • La Claque Club — members who add enthusiasm, laughter, and applause

Your Special Invitation

Your membership invitation allows you to bring one guest. They'll also enjoy:

  • All meals included
  • Full access to every event and activity
  • The same IPA experience — free of charge

Ready to join? Visit www.IPA-BOOK.org and step onto the platform.

58
Pickup Short URL to Share Pickup HTML to Share
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Mitchell P. Davis
Dateline: Washington, DC United States
Main Phone: 202-333-5000
Jump To International Platform Association (IPA) Jump To International Platform Association (IPA)
Contact Click to Contact