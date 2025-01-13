For Immediate Release



Meet Bestselling Authors Dr. Judith Briles and Roxanne Burkey at Barnes & Noble Colorado Bookstores January 18 - 19

DENVER, COLO, January 13—Award winning and bestselling authors Dr. Judith Briles and Roxane Burkey will be featured at the Barnes & Noble Denver West Village Lakewood location on Saturday, January 18 from 10 am to 5 pm and at the Southlands Mall location on Sunday, January 19 from 10 am to 5 pm.

The book signing events will feature their award-winning books for writing and publishing help; for inspiration; for historical fiction, tech thrillers, and cozy mystery fans. Included will be The Author's Walk-Finding and Using Your Voice to Create Publishing Success, How to Avoid Book Publishing Blunders, How to Create Crowdfunding Success, and How to Create a Million Dollar Speech, When God Says NO, The Secret Journey and The Secret Hamlet.

Briles is known as The Book Shepherd® and has worked with many hundreds of authors for over two decades to get their books written and published. She's the Founder of AuthorU.org, a membership organization of authors who desire to be seriously successful and the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame®, the first author hall of fame in the U.S. dedicated to published authors. The Hall delivers five $15,000 scholarships to aspiring authors in September of even-numbered years.

For fiction readers of historical fantasy fiction fans, the first two books in Briles Harmonie series are The Secret Journey and The Secret Hamlet co-written with Brian Barnes. Both are ideal for summer reading. Grounded in the 11th century, readers enter the world of a young girl who evolves into a badass visionary warrior for women and humanity.

Who Should meet Dr. Briles and Roxanne Burkey?

Aspiring authors who want to learn about publishing today and authors who are already published and want to increase their momentum.

Fiction readers of fantasy historical fiction, historical fiction, women's fiction, cozy mystery, and tech thrillers.

For more information about Dr. Judith Briles and Roxanne Burkey books, visit their websites: JudithBrilesBooks.com, TheBookShepherd.com, and EnigmaBookSeries.com .

