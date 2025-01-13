For Immediate Release
Contact: Judith Briles
Judith@Briles.com
303-885-2207
Meet Bestselling Authors Dr. Judith Briles and Roxanne Burkey at Barnes & Noble Colorado Bookstores January 18 - 19
DENVER, COLO, January 13—Award winning and bestselling authors Dr. Judith Briles and Roxane Burkey will be featured at the Barnes & Noble Denver West Village Lakewood location on Saturday, January 18 from 10 am to 5 pm and at the Southlands Mall location on Sunday, January 19 from 10 am to 5 pm.
The book signing events will feature their award-winning books for writing and publishing help; for inspiration; for historical fiction, tech thrillers, and cozy mystery fans. Included will be The Author's Walk-Finding and Using Your Voice to Create Publishing Success, How to Avoid Book Publishing Blunders, How to Create Crowdfunding Success, and How to Create a Million Dollar Speech, When God Says NO, The Secret Journey and The Secret Hamlet.
Briles is known as The Book Shepherd® and has worked with many hundreds of authors for over two decades to get their books written and published. She's the Founder of AuthorU.org, a membership organization of authors who desire to be seriously successful and the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame®, the first author hall of fame in the U.S. dedicated to published authors. The Hall delivers five $15,000 scholarships to aspiring authors in September of even-numbered years.
For fiction readers of historical fantasy fiction fans, the first two books in Briles Harmonie series are The Secret Journey and The Secret Hamlet co-written with Brian Barnes. Both are ideal for summer reading. Grounded in the 11th century, readers enter the world of a young girl who evolves into a badass visionary warrior for women and humanity.
Who Should meet Dr. Briles and Roxanne Burkey?
- Aspiring authors who want to learn about publishing today and authors who are already published and want to increase their momentum.
- Fiction readers of fantasy historical fiction, historical fiction, women's fiction, cozy mystery, and tech thrillers.
For more information about Dr. Judith Briles and Roxanne Burkey books, visit their websites: JudithBrilesBooks.com, TheBookShepherd.com, and EnigmaBookSeries.com .
###
Media Inquiries or Interviews, contact Judith@Briles.com 303-885-2207