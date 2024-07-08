From: Author U -- Judith Briles Denver , CO Monday, July 8, 2024



For Immediate Release



Contact: Judith Briles



Judith@Briles.com



303-885-2207 Meet Bestselling Author Dr. Judith Briles



at Colorado Blvd BN on Saturday, July 13 DENVER, COLO, July 8—Award winning and bestselling local author Dr. Judith Briles will be featured at the Barnes & Noble Colorado Blvd location on Saturday, July 13 from 10 am to 3 pm. The book signing event will feature her award-winning books, The Author's Walk-Finding and Using Your Voice to Create Publishing Success, How to Avoid Book Publishing Blunders, How to Create Crowdfunding Success, and How to Create a Million Dollar Speech. Briles is known as The Book Shepherd® and has worked with many hundreds of authors for over two decades to get their books written and published. She's the Founder of AuthorU.org, a membership organization of authors who desire to be seriously successful and the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame®, the first author hall of fame in the U.S. dedicated to published authors. The Hall delivers five $15,000 scholarships to aspiring authors in September of even-numbered years. For fiction readers of historical fantasy fiction fans, the first two books in Briles Harmonie series are The Secret Journey and The Secret Hamlet co-written with Brian Barnes. Both are ideal for summer reading. Grounded in the 11th century, readers enter the world of a young girl who evolves into a visionary warrior for women and humanity. Who Should meet Dr. Briles? Aspiring authors who want to learn about publishing today and authors who are already published and want to increase their momentum.

Fiction readers of fantasy historical fiction, historical fiction, and women's fiction. For more information about Dr. Judith Briles and her books, visit her websites: TheBookShepherd.com and JudithBrilesBooks.com. ### Media Inquiries or Interviews, contact Judith@Briles.com 303-885-2207 MONDAY

