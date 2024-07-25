Media Datebase Service as Listed by ChatGPT

From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Washington , DC Thursday, July 25, 2024

Here's what I asked ChatGPT. What other media databases are like? Prowly Meltwater Muck Rack Cision Propel Agility PR Roxhill Critical Mention Notified The media databases you mentioned are all tools that offer PR, media monitoring, and media outreach solutions. Here are additional media database and PR tools similar to Prowly, Meltwater, Muck Rack, Cision, Propel, Agility PR, Roxhill, Critical Mention, and Notified: Anewstip: Allows users to search for journalists and media contacts based on the content they've recently published or tweeted. BuzzStream: Primarily an influencer and outreach management tool, but also useful for managing media contacts and relationships. Press Hunt: Offers a comprehensive database of journalists and bloggers, helping users to pitch stories to the right contacts. PressPage: Focuses on newsroom management and media engagement, providing tools to manage media relations effectively. Prowly: While already mentioned, it's worth noting its capabilities in media contact management and PR campaign management. PRgloo: Combines media database functionalities with press release distribution, media monitoring, and reporting. CoverageBook: Not a traditional media database, but an excellent tool for creating and sharing PR reports, showing the impact of media coverage. Newswire: Offers media database services along with press release distribution and media monitoring. TrendKite (acquired by Cision): Provides advanced media monitoring, analytics, and PR attribution solutions. TVEyes: Specializes in broadcast media monitoring, allowing users to track TV and radio mentions. ISentia: Offers media monitoring, media database access, and insights primarily in the Asia-Pacific region. Gorkana (part of Cision): Provides a comprehensive media database along with monitoring and analysis services. MyMediaRoom: Combines media database functionalities with newsroom management and media monitoring. These tools offer a range of features from media contact management and outreach to monitoring and reporting, catering to various needs within the PR and media relations industry.

