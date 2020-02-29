Tuesday, March 03, 2020

Me Too Office Courtesy – Marijuana for Seniors --- Counterfeit Goods.

Three experts on top news stories.

Me Too Expert: Roberta Guise:

Seven Key Behaviors in a 'Me Too' World

415-420-6276

Never praise a male for an idea he poached from a female colleague who proposed it a few minutes prior. It's a well-documented micro-aggression that men engage in to make themselves look smart by making the woman who owns the idea look incompetent and weak. Counter this behavior by saying, "Thank you Jim for affirming that Sarah's idea is valuable. This is a great idea, Sarah, thank you"

Dr. Beverly Potter -- Cannabis for Seniors

Information Senior Citizens Look Toward When Considering Medicinal Cannabis.

510-420-3669

Senior citizens often face many obstacles when it comes to finding the best treatment options available for the many ailments that are synonymous with aging. CANNABIS FOR SENIORS was written by Dr. Beverly A. Potter, and it gives those of a certain age who are considering cannabis medicine insight into how consuming the plant has the potential to provide a higher quality of living and health. By debunking myths that surround cannabis medicine to discussing the countless options of cannabis treatments and more, CANNABIS FOR SENIORS contains the information senior citizens look toward when considering medicinal cannabis to treat their conditions.

A new bill could make e-commerce companies liable for counterfeits sold on their platforms

Counterfeit & Illegal Haircare Products Create Bad Hair Days

Diverted Professional Haircare Products May be Expired, Damaged or Counterfeit and are Bad News for Consumers

Larry H. Oskin

Clermont, FL

407-395-9007

*Economic Forecast For 2020

The bottom line is that there is only 1 worrisome indicator of a recession offset by many positive signals. Putting aside disasters that could occur such as the coronavirus expanding, although we are in the longest period of expansion ever, almost all signs point to continued expansion. The following are a few highlights of the discussion, tailored for the Inland...

Lisa Anderson

09-630-3943

