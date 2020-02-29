Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Me Too Office Courtesy – Marijuana for Seniors --- Counterfeit Goods.
Three experts on top news stories.
Me Too Expert: Roberta Guise:
Seven Key Behaviors in a 'Me Too' World
http://www.newsreleasewire.com/228634
415-420-6276
Never praise a male for an idea he poached from a female colleague who proposed it a few minutes prior. It's a well-documented micro-aggression that men engage in to make themselves look smart by making the woman who owns the idea look incompetent and weak. Counter this behavior by saying, "Thank you Jim for affirming that Sarah's idea is valuable. This is a great idea, Sarah, thank you"
Dr. Beverly Potter -- Cannabis for Seniors
Information Senior Citizens Look Toward When Considering Medicinal Cannabis.
https://www.expertclick.com/experts/Cannabis.aspx
510-420-3669
Senior citizens often face many obstacles when it comes to finding the best treatment options available for the many ailments that are synonymous with aging. CANNABIS FOR SENIORS was written by Dr. Beverly A. Potter, and it gives those of a certain age who are considering cannabis medicine insight into how consuming the plant has the potential to provide a higher quality of living and health. By debunking myths that surround cannabis medicine to discussing the countless options of cannabis treatments and more, CANNABIS FOR SENIORS contains the information senior citizens look toward when considering medicinal cannabis to treat their conditions.
A new bill could make e-commerce companies liable for counterfeits sold on their platforms
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/02/shop-safe-act-2020-cracks-down-on-counterfeits-on-ecommerce-platforms.html?utm_source=knewz
Counterfeit & Illegal Haircare Products Create Bad Hair Days
Diverted Professional Haircare Products May be Expired, Damaged or Counterfeit and are Bad News for Consumers
http://www.newsreleasewire.com/14080
Larry H. Oskin
Clermont, FL
407-395-9007
*Economic Forecast For 2020
http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/228602
The bottom line is that there is only 1 worrisome indicator of a recession offset by many positive signals. Putting aside disasters that could occur such as the coronavirus expanding, although we are in the longest period of expansion ever, almost all signs point to continued expansion. The following are a few highlights of the discussion, tailored for the Inland...
Lisa Anderson
09-630-3943
