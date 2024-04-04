Speaker
McInnis Triumphs at Real Estate Summit with Humor Keynote on Change
From:
Jan McInnis - Humor in Business Expert Jan McInnis - Humor in Business Expert
Los Angeles, CA
Thursday, April 4, 2024


McInnis has fun showing Real Estate professionals how to deal with change
 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

In an industry that thrives on innovation and adaptation, the Fiduciary Real Estate Summit's annual employee conference found one of its highlights in Jan McInnis's keynote, "Finding the Funny in Change." The acclaimed keynote speaker and comedian brought her unique blend of humor and insight to an audience ready for insights and entertainment.

Jan McInnis, known for her sharp wit and relatable humor,

captivated the attendees with her engaging approach to dealing with change in the fast-paced world of real estate development. Her keynote delved into the inevitable shifts and transformations within the industry, offering a fresh perspective on navigating challenges with humor and grace.

"Jan kept us engaged and laughing as our keynote at our annual seminar,"

remarked H.K., Director of Property Management, at the Summit. "Not only were our attendees entertained, but they also walked away with some great tools to use in their day-to-day on how to handle difficult situations."

E.B., Director of Operations & Marketing, echoed this sentiment, stating,

"Jan was a light-hearted addition to our conference. Her keynote was full of energy and the room was full of laughs. We appreciated her professionalism and would definitely recommend having Jan at your event."

Attendees left the seminar with not just a smile on their faces but also armed with practical strategies for embracing change in their professional lives. Jan's message of finding humor in the face of adversity resonated deeply, highlighting the importance of a positive outlook in fostering personal and organizational growth.

The leaders of the summit stressed that you should let your property and marketing do the work for you, while McInnis added that you should also let your energy, humor and individual self do the work for you.  

For more information about Jan's keynote "Finding the Funny in Change," check out her website www.TheWorkLady.com

Jan McInnis

Keynote Speaker, Comedian, and Master of Ceremonies

800-492-9394

