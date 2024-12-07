McDonald’s Shows Why A Rapid Response Is Critical In A Crisis

Saturday, December 7, 2024

Commentary by Edward Segal, a crisis management expert and author of Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies.

The timely response to a crisis can enhance an organization's credibility, reputation, and provide assurance to stakeholders that it is doing what it can to address the situation.

Business leaders who doubt the need to act quickly when a crisis hits their companies should consider the actions of McDonald's and the former Archbishop of Canterbury, who headed the Church of England, and how they handled their respective crisis situations.

McDonald's

McDonald's has experience responding to crisis situations, including allegations of sexual harassment, pausing or ceasing operations in Russia after it invaded Ukraine, and upset franchisees.

The company may have drawn on that experience in responding to its latest crisis.

"An E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders sold at locations across the United States…sickened at least 104 people, landed 34 in the hospital and caused one death. Cases have been reported in 14 states so far, with the most illnesses in Colorado, Montana, Nebraska and New Mexico," NBC's Today reported.

'We Are Taking Swift And Decisive Action'

Shortly after reports about the outbreak surfaced, Mcdonald's announced on its website that "we are taking swift and decisive action following an E. Coli outbreak in certain states. The initial findings from the investigation indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers. As a result, and in line with our safety protocols, all local restaurants have been instructed to remove this product from their supply and we have paused the distribution of all slivered onions in the impacted area."

In addition to keeping the public posted about its efforts to address the crisis, the company came to the aid of franchises that were affected by the E. coli outbreak.

"In a memo sent to employees and obtained by CNN, McDonald's is spending $35 million on marketing, which includes a value deal focused on its chicken nuggets, plus $65 million directed toward franchisees that have lost business in states where the outbreak happened," CNN reported.

But McDonald's rapid public response to the crisis left something to be desired, according to one public relations expert.

"There are many things [they] did well and could have improved upon in my opinion," Kris Naidl, executive vice president and managing director of public relations at branding agency Laughlin Constable, said in an email interview.

Delayed Communications With Customers

"On Friday, Nov. 1, days after the crisis first emerged for McDonald's, I received my first email message from the company from its app database. I commend them for speaking directly to me—a regular visitor who will support their recovery—but why did it take so long?," she wondered.

Keeping customers informed about the efforts to address a crisis can also provide them with a sense of comfort.

"Even if a company doesn't yet have all the answers, a direct communication confirming they are investigating, cooperating and taking swift and decisive action to prevent further consequences would have reassured customers that the company was in control of the situation and that it valued me enough to reach out and ensure I was aware. Earlier communication is nearly always the better choice—especially when you have a database of likely millions of your ambassadors at your fingertip," Naidl concluded.

What's Needed For A Quick Recovery

"Recovery will require consistent communication about safety enhancements, transparent updates, and, ideally, a willingness to overcorrect to reassure the public. The takeaway here for business leaders is clear: in a crisis, don't just react—be proactive in restoring confidence, show accountability, and make sure every step aligns with long-term reputation building," Adrienne Uthe, founder and strategic advisor at Kronus Communications, advised via email.

A Failure To Act Quickly

"The archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, resigned [earlier this month] after a damning report concluded that he had failed to pursue a proper investigation into claims of widespread abuse of boys and young men decades ago at Christian summer camps," the New York Times reported.

Keeping Quiet

The investigation "found that he failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it," according to the Associated Press.

Time To leave

Welby's failure to act quickly led to calls for him to step down.

A petition calling for Welby's resignation "garnered more than 13,000 signatures in just three days. Several leading clerics also called for him to step down, including [the] Rt. Rev. Dr. Helen-Ann Hartley, Bishop of Newcastle, who said the archbishop's position had become 'untenable,' according to Premier Christianity magazine in the UK.

"It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatizing period between 2013 and 2024," Welby said in the statement that was posted on his web site. "I believe that stepping aside is in the best interests of the Church of England, which I dearly love and which I have been honored to serve."

Next Steps

A quick response to a crisis should take into account everyone who is affected by the crisis and has an interest in it. That includes staff, vendors, boards of directors, news organizations, and customers.

To ensure that all bases are covered in a crisis, include rapid response provisions in crisis management plans. Then test response times when conducting exercises to gauge the effectiveness of the plans and the teams who will implement them.