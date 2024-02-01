Mastering Humor in the Workplace on The Digital Download

The Digital Download, the longest-running weekly business talk show on LinkedIn Live, is set to host an entertaining episode titled "Mastering Humor in the Workplace" with special guest Jan McInnis on February 2nd at 9 am ET / 14:00 GMT. The episode will be simulcast to LinkedIn Live, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and a host of other social outlets, reaching over 500,000 followers across various social media profiles.

The episode promises to be a blend of fun and practical advice, ideal for business professionals seeking to enhance their communication skills and workplace culture through humor.

Founded by Adam Gray, Co-Founder of DLA Ignite, and Tim Hughes, Co-Founder and CEO of DLA Ignite - and the world's #1 social selling influencer - The Digital Download boasts a history of engaging discussions with over 40 esteemed guests, including best-selling authors, industry leaders, and specialists in various fields. This episode continues the show's tradition of approaching business topics with a unique and lighthearted perspective. "The Digital Download is a weekly dose of virtual water-cooler talk for business professionals."

Jan McInnis, a renowned comedian, author, and keynote speaker, will discuss the strategic use of humor in business communications. Drawing from her book "Finding the Funny Fast: How to Create Quick Humor to Connect with Clients, Coworkers, and Crowds" and her keynote "Finding the Funny in Communications," she will provide valuable insights for professionals seeking to integrate humor into their workplace interactions.

Rob Durant, Executive Producer and Host of the show, expressed his excitement: "This looks to be a fun episode! Jan's appearance is going to continue The Digital Download's track record of approaching business topics with a lighthearted approach. And no doubt our panelists and cast of regular audience members will have a lot to say too. We're looking forward to having Jan join our extensive list of esteemed guests appearing on the 'Download."

