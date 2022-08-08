- Magazine Expert – Serial Killer Expert – Find Forensic Experts

Monday, August 8, 2022

ForensisGroup, The Expert of Experts, Led by Mercy Steenwyk Inspires Truth, Learning and Justice







ForensisGroup, The Expert of Experts®, and a leader in providing experts, expert witnesses and consultants for legal, insurance, other private and public agencies in various disciplines, inspires truth, learning and justice based on Founder and CEO, Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk's leadership. Through a deep sense of purpose, clarity of mission and the power of a company culture based on core values, Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk has led the nationwide expert consulting firm for 30 years. "I founded ForensisGroup so that we can bring the best minds in the country to those who need to find out what happened when things go wrong. We built the firm based on the strategy of excellence through human connection. Social justice through our services is the company's social purpose. After all, it is human connection that is going to make our world a better place.," she explained.



Name: Kathleen McEntee



Group: Kathleen McEntee and Associates, Ltd.



Dateline: La Quinta, CA United States



Direct Phone: 312-501-1950



kmcentee@kmcenteeassoc.com



https://www.forensisgroup.com/



Vonda Pelto, Ph.D.-- Serial Killer Expert







Without Redemption was written on a number of parallel tracks that constantly intersect: First, it is the most detailed historical biography ever written about Bill Bonin, the notorious Freeway Killer responsible for murdering 22 teenage boys over ten-months in 1979-80.



Second, it is a psychologic



Vonda Pelto



Long Beach, CA



United States



Contact Phone: 319-504-3788



airrally7@gmail.com



Samir A. Husni, Ph.D. --- Magazine Expert







Defining a magazine, to some, is a very mercuric issue. To others, it is a clear cut definition. During some recent readings, I came across this definition from the book Magazines In The United States published in 1956. However, the definition is from 1908.



Name: Mr. Magazine™



Group: Magazine Consulting & Research, Inc.



Dateline: Oxford, MS United States



Direct Phone: +1-662-832-624



samir.husni@gmail.com



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/So-What-Is-A-Magazine-A-True-And-Tested-Definition-From-The-Mr-Magazine-Vault,2022271668.aspx



Identity verification for trademark filers



To better protect our customers from scams and fraudulent activities related to the trademark register, earlier this year the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) introduced identity verification for USPTO.gov account holders who use the Trademark Electronic Application System (TEAS) and TEAS international (TEASi). To complete this one-time process, customers can choose to verify their identities through a paper identity verification process or online via ID.me. Legal professional support staff, such as paralegals, must use the sponsorship tool and have their identities verified by their sponsoring attorney.



Starting August 6, 2022, identity verification will be required for USPTO.gov account holders to file through TEAS and TEASi. Read our latest Director's blog for more information. See the Federal Register Notice that published July 11, 2022.



Updates to online verification process using ID.me



We've made a few changes to the online verification process:



The original online, self-service option is still available but will now automatically delete your selfie 24 hours after account creation to protect privacy. Customers who previously verified their USPTO.gov account through ID.me prior to June 30 can choose to delete their biometric data on the ID.me website. See the privacy section below.



• A new option when verifying through ID.me is now available. This option does not use facial recognition technology or collect biometric data.



• The paper verification option is also still available for customers who do not want to verify through the online option.



• https://www.uspto.gov/trademarks/apply/identity-verification?utm_campaign=subscriptioncenter&utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=



SpeakerTunity® Offers a Directory of 800 Recovery & Addiction Treatment Centers in North America For Speakers and Authors



If Your Mission Is to Make a Difference In The Lives of Those Struggling with Addiction, This Will Open Doors For You to Speak and Inspire







SpeakerTunity®, the Speaker & Leader Resource Company, announced the debut of its Recovery and Addiction Treatment Centers Speaker Lead Directory, providing 800 contacts for the directors who are responsible for bringing in speakers and authors to inspire, educate and support sobriety, healthy living and positive choices.



This is the first time speakers and authors with an important message and mission that serves people in recovery will have an easy, simple resource to access when sourcing speaking opportunities across North America.



As one of over 60 NICHE speaker lead directories available through SpeakerTunity Speaker Specialties®, the Recovery and Addiction Treatment Centers Speaker Lead Directory provides contact information for treatment center directors, sorted by state or province. Speaking opportunities might be in person or virtual depending on the preference of the center.



Name: Jackie Lapin



Title: Founder



Group: Conscious Media Relations & SpeakerTunity.com



Dateline: Westlake Village, CA United States



Direct Phone: 818-707-1473



jackie@jackielapin.com



