Madison Street Books to Host Talk on 1970 Chicago Cubs by William S. Bike

Author William S. Bike will have a book signing and give a talk about his book, The Forgotten 1970 Chicago Cubs: Go and Glow on Sunday, Sept. 26, at Madison Street Books, 1127 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL 60607.

Bike will sign books between 1 and 3 p.m., and his talk will be at 2 p.m.

Offering a fast-paced look at the season month by month, The Forgotten 1970 Chicago Cubs: Go and Glow moves beyond wins, losses, and statistics to relive Ernie Banks's 500th home run, the addition of "the basket" to the outfield walls, good trades and bad trades, how manager Leo Durocher's radio show caused clubhouse chaos, death threats against third baseman Ron Santo, outfielders Billy Williams's and Jim Hickman's best season, the great Cubs pitching rotation, and statistical and computer analyses of how the Eastern Division Cubs would have done playing in the Western Division— and in the playoffs and World Series.

The book shows how the baseball, pennant races, and Wrigley Field of 1970 differed from the modern era. It analyzes "what might have been" if different scenarios had played out, and reveals what happened to each of the players. For Chicago Cubs fans of that era or any era, the book is a must-read.

"My book is both fun and analytical," Bike said. "You'll feel the heat of the pennant race and figuratively smell the popcorn and hot dogs and hear the crack of the bat in Wrigley Field in 1970."

Bike is excited to make an appearance at Madison Street Books.

"Madison Street Books is a great independent bookstore with a terrific selection of books," Bike said. "The staff there is so pleasant to work with, and I'm looking forward to the booksigning."

The Forgotten 1970 Chicago Cubs: Go and Glow, published by The History Press of Charleston, SC, is available at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, and other book purchase websites, in bookstores, and at https://www.arcadiapublishing.com/Products/9781467149082 ISBN: 97814671-4908-2, paperback, 160 pp., $21.99.

For more information about the book, log on to www.1970ChicagoCubs.com. For more information about Madison Street Books, log on to https://madstreetbooks.com/

Bike is available for broadcast, internet, and print interviews. Email Bike at anbcommunications@yahoo.com, call him at (773) 229-0024, or contact Haley Johnson at (843) 853-2070 ext. 204 or hjohnson@arcadiapublishing.com.