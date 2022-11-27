Loyola Kaufman Center to Examine Financial Regulation

The George G. Kaufman Center for Financial and Policy Studies at Loyola University Chicago will hold its inaugural event by examining "The Role and Effectiveness of Financial Regulation" on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. (Central Time).

The event is free and open to all. It will be held in Regents Hall, located in the 16th and 17th Floors of Loyola's Lewis Towers, 111 E. Pearson St., Chicago, IL.

The conference will bring together researchers, policy makers, and financial industry executives to review and discuss relevant policy issues affecting the financial services sector. The event will feature a keynote presentation by Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President and Chief Executive Officer Charles L. Evans.

The late George G. Kaufman, PhD, was one of the world's leading experts on banking, a prolific researcher, and the highly regarded John F. Smith Professor of Economics and Finance at Loyola University Chicago's Quinlan School of Business. Dr. Kaufman established the center and was its director for more than 20 years. In August, the center was renamed in Dr. Kaufman's honor thanks to a seven-figure gift from a benefactor.

Evans has been actively involved in the Federal Reserve System policymaking process for three decades.

Research presentations will cover issues associated with bank capital regulation, the regulatory tool of choice for risk management purposes; the extent of "bank uniqueness" in the financial services industry and the implications for market discipline, moral hazard, and industry competition; and the use of supervisory and rule-making tools to achieve specific goals in the financial services industry.

The research, while backed by rigorous analysis, will be presented for a broader audience with an emphasis on the implications for public policy. Time will be allocated for critical review by fellow researchers and by the broader audience during question and answer sessions.

Also featured will be a luncheon presentation by Loyola's Quinlan School of Business Dean Michael Behnam, at which he will offer his vision for the business school.

The George G. Kaufman Center for Financial and Policy Studies evaluates and contributes to the debate concerning policy issues associated with the financial services industry. The center honors the role of Professor Kaufman in financial sector policy research over the past 50 years, and continues his legacy by encouraging a critical review of public policy options going forward.

For information, see https://www.luc.edu/quinlan/about/leadershipcenterslabs/finpol/upcomingevents/, or contact Douglas Evanoff, executive director for the Kaufman Center for Financial Policy Studies, at devanoff@luc.edu. For more about the Kaufman Center, see https://www.luc.edu/quinlan/about/leadershipcenterslabs/finpol.