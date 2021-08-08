Love Song Goes Viral: I Love You Even More

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

It's a simple song about love, but it seems to be capturing the desire today to escape to a more peaceful loving world, where true love might conquer all. Perhaps that explains why I Love You Even More seems to have struck a chord, resulting in dozens of views each day to the video of the song on you Tube.

As the song goes, no matter what happens -- from going out dancing to walking in a meadow, the singer loves her even more. Or as he puts it: "I compare my love for anything, and I love you even more."

Now you can listen to the song on any of the major platforms, from BigSynch Music to TikTok, as well as on the YouTube channels for Changemakers Music https://youtu.be/wkc_MG4VlBc or Changemakers Publishing. https://youtu.be/WULYT3uoA6E

You can also listen to dozens of other songs on these channels -- from songs about love and everyday life to inspirational and gospel songs. Just search for Changemakers Music on YouTube.

The author is internationally published author and film producer, Gini Graham Scott, PhD, who has published over 200 books, 50 for traditional publishers and 150 for her own company Changemakers Publishing. She specializes in books on self-help, popular business, and social issues, and she also writes books and scripts for clients. Her latest books include What Type of Dog Are You? and The New American Middle Ages, published by Waterside Productions and now on Amazon.

For more information or to set up an interview with the author, contact:

Karen Andrews

Executive Assistant to Gini Graham Scott

Changemakers Publishing and Writing

Lafayette, CA 94549 . (925) 385-0608

changemakers@pacbell.net

www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com