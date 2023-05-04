From: James D. Feldman -- The NOWIST Chicago , IL Thursday, May 4, 2023



Loneliness, Dating Apps, and the Surge in Romance Dating Scams: James D. Feldman Sheds Light on a Growing Crisis Chicago, IL 05/04/23 - The US Surgeon General declared loneliness an epidemic. Advisor and writer James D. Feldman has explored the connection between loneliness, the increased use of dating apps, and the surge in romance dating scams. In his latest books and articles, Feldman highlights how loneliness can drive individuals to seek connection and companionship on dating platforms, which inadvertently fuels the prevalence of romance scams targeting vulnerable users. Lonely individuals are often more susceptible to manipulation and deceit, making them prime targets for scammers who prey on their need for emotional connection. Feldman emphasizes the importance of raising awareness about the risks associated with online dating, promoting dating apps and digital literacy, and encouraging individuals to develop strong support networks to cope with loneliness in healthier ways. "Loneliness and the subsequent use of dating apps have created a perfect storm for romance scammers to exploit vulnerable individuals seeking connection," says James D. Feldman. "It is crucial that we address this issue through awareness, education, and community support to protect individuals from falling victim to these devastating scams." In his work, Feldman says, "The rise in loneliness and the use of dating apps to alleviate it contribute to the growth of romance dating scams. To combat this issue, it is crucial to raise awareness about the risks associated with online dating, promote digital literacy, and encourage individuals to develop strong support networks that can help them cope with loneliness in healthier ways."


