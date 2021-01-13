Local Mystery Novelist Margaret Coel Honored at the Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame

Denver, CO January 13, 2021 – The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame will be holding their second induction in September this year. Their first induction, held in September of 2019, honored 22 authors of differing backgrounds and genres and featured writers both local and national. Among the first Inductees honored was local mystery author, Margaret Coel. She has authored the Wind River mystery series which prominently featured the Arapaho people, as well as the Catherine Macleod mysteries, which are set in her hometown of Denver.

The next Induction of the Hall of Fame will be held September 18, 2021 at the Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel. Information about the upcoming Induction event, donations, events, board members, and how to nominate an author can all be found at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org Nominations will be open until February, 28th.

Born and raised in Colorado, Margaret Coel is descended from a Colorado pioneer family. She moved out of the state only two times, to attend Marquette University and to spend two years in Alaska. Before she made her living as an author, Coel graduated Marquette with a journalism degree and worked at the Boulder Daily-Camera.

The Wind River mystery series focuses on Jesuit priest Father John O'Malley and Arapaho attorney Vicky Holden as they solve various crimes and right injustices in Wyoming's Wind River Reservation. The series has 20 entries with the most recent one, Winter's Child, being released in 2016. The series has garnered Coel with five Colorado Book Awards. Along with a bestselling mystery series, Coel also published non-fiction books, including the acclaimed Chief Left Hand, which is a biography of an Arapaho chief and a history of the Arapaho people in Colorado.

Coel was joined by other acclaimed mystery and thriller writers like the late great Clive Cussler and local favorite Rex Burns.

When asked what advice she'd like to give to any writers looking to get into the business, Coel said this: "I am a professional writer, which means I work six days a week, whether I feel like it or not. In other words, I am not sitting around waiting for the muse to arrive. And don't overanalyze your work—when you are finished and published, the PhDs will do it for you!"

Other Hall of Fame Inductions are planned for authors in Texas and Arizona. Nominations for authors to be inducted are now open to the public on the Hall's website, www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org.



The public is invited to visit the website, read the criteria for nominations, and nominate authors who they believe would be ideal to include in the 2021 celebration.

The Hall strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. Inductees are authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. To make sure their legacies never die.

