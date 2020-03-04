Local Author Shares the Gritty, Honest Reality of Sexual Abuse, and How to Step Out of Its Shadow

San Diego, CA. March 4, 2020. – The trauma of sexual abuse casts a shadow that permeates almost every facet of life, creating a suffocating feeling of isolation and shame. Author Lori Golden knows that shame all too well but has learned how to overcome that trauma and instead of being a victim, she survived and later thrived. Her life story and journey to recovery are revealed in My House of Lies where she shares the grim reality of surviving sexual abuse, and how she gained the strength to live life again and to step out of the shadow of trauma.

The book chronicles her life as she lived with the abuse perpetrated by her father. Despite having a seemingly "perfect" life to the outside world, inside she lived behind a wall of silent screams. Those screams then became trapped inside her for decades as she turned to addiction as an adult burying the pain she endured since she was five years old.

"When sexual abuse occurs," Golden stated, "it leaves you alone with your abuser ... it leaves you hopeless."

The account Lori gives is not only shown through prose, but also through the paintings and drawings she made to help come to terms with her trauma while in therapy.

Lori Golden identifies four main points to recovery in My House of Lies:

Telling is the first step of healing. If you don't, you continue to live in silence, alone, with your abuser. Recovery is painful and hard. But without it, you live in its effects. Symptoms are not your DNA Sexual abuse has long tentacles. Know that it's not in the past, but alive in the present. Embrace your story and let your inner abused child speak out. You lived thee worst of it as a child and survived. You can live freely once again.

"It takes courage and ingenuity to survive," she adds. "It takes honesty and willingness to seek your own truth to thrive."

Lori Golden is LCSW and EMDR certified and has worked in the mental health profession since the 1970s. She works with survivors of trauma and abuse and specializes in addiction recovery. Her practice includes individuals, groups, couples, and families. My House of Lies is currently available to buy on Amazon in both trade paperback and on Kindle.

For the media, Lori Golden is available for interviews. Contact her at 858-344-6045 or LoriGoldenAuthor@gmail.com. She resides in California in the San Diego area.

More information on Lori Golden can be found at www.LoriGoldenAuthor.com.

