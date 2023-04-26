List of Journalist Groups with URL and Twitter Handle

From:

From:

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

International Journalists Network http://ijnet.org/ https://twitter.com/ijnet

Reports Lab http://www.reporterslab.org/ https://twitter.com/reporterslab

JAWS: Journalism & Women Symposium http://www.jaws.org/ https://twitter.com/jawstweet

Free Press http://www.freepress.net/

NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION MANAGERS www.nammanagers.com

"NEW ENGLAND NEWSPAPER AND PRESS

ASSOCIATION" www.nenpa.com https://twitter.com/nenpa

The Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard University http://nieman.harvard.edu/NiemanFoundation.aspx https://twitter.com/niemanfdn

VERMONT PRESS ASSOCIATION

NEW JERSEY PRESS ASSOCIATION www.njpa.org

CPJ: Committee to Protect Journalists http://www.cpj.org/ https://twitter.com/pressfreedom/

NNPA: National Newspaper Publisher Association http://www.nnpa.org/ https://twitter.com/NNPABlackPress

New York University Department of Journalism and Mass Communication http://journalism.nyu.edu/ https://twitter.com/nyu_journalism

ProPublica http://www.propublica.org/ https://twitter.com/propublica

iMediaEthics (aka stinkyjournalism.org) http://www.imediaethics.org/ https://twitter.com/imediaethics

AMEJA: Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Assocaiton http://www.ameja.org/ https://twitter.com/AMEJA

MediaBistro http://www.mediabistro.com/ https://twitter.com/mediabistro

NAMIC: National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications http://www.namic.com/ https://twitter.com/NAMICNational

National Writers Union http://www.nwu.org/ https://twitter.com/PayTheWriter

ONP: Online Publishers Assoc. http://www.online-publishers.org/ https://twitter.com/OPA_PamHoran

THE WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER http://www.womensmediacenter.com/ https://twitter.com/womensmediacntr

ASME: American Society of Magazine Editors http://www.magazine.org/asme https://twitter.com/ASME1963

Alfred Smith Memorial Foundation http://www.alsmithfoundation.org/

New York Association of Black Journalists http://www.nyabj.org/ @NYABJ

"Columbia University

Graduate School of Journalism" http://www.journalism.columbia.edu/ https://twitter.com/columbiajourn

Dart Center for Journalism & Trauma http://dartcenter.org/ https://twitter.com/DartCenter

SAJA: South Asian Journalists Association http://www.saja.org/ https://twitter.com/sajahq

CSPA: Columbia Scholastic Press Association http://cspa.columbia.edu/ https://twitter.com/CSPA

ASJA: American Society of Journalists & Authors http://www.asja.org/index.php https://twitter.com/ASJAchat

"NEW YORK NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS

ASSOCIATION" www.nynpa.com

NEW YORK PRESS ASSOCIATION www.nynewspapers.com

Syracuse University S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications http://newhouse.syr.edu/ https://twitter.com/NewhouseSU

MDDC PRESS ASSOCIATION www.mddcpress.com

APME: Associated Press Media Editors http://www.apme.com/ https://twitter.com/#%21/APME

AOJ: Association of Opinion Journalists http://www.opinionjournalists.org/ https://twitter.com/AOJTweets

PENNSYLVANIA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.pa-newspaper.org

SEJ: Society of Environmental Journalists http://www.sej.org/ https://twitter.com/sejorg

"MASSACHUSETTS NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS

ASSOCIATION" ambrogi@legaline.com

Criminal Justice Journalists http://crimjj.wordpress.com/ https://twitter.com/thecrimereport

Newseum www.Newseum.org https://twitter.com/Newseum

National Public Radio http://www.npr.org/ https://twitter.com/nprnews/npr-people

Center for International Media Assistance http://cima.ned.org/ https://twitter.com/CIMA_Media

AAN: ASSOCIATION OF ALTERNATIVE NEWSWEEKLIES http://www.altweeklies.com/ https://twitter.com/AltWeeklies

American Association for the Advancement of Science http://www.aaas.org/

Gridiron Club http://gridironclub.org/

Military Reporters & Editors http://militaryreporters.org/ https://twitter.com/Milreporters

SIPA: Specialized Information Publishers Association. http://www.sipaonline.com/ https://twitter.com/sipaonline

IWMF: The International Women's Media Foundation http://iwmf.org/ https://twitter.com/iwmf

J-Lab / American University School of Communication http://www.j-lab.org/ https://twitter.com/jlab

ONA: Online News Association http://journalists.org/ https://twitter.com/ONA

Benton Foundation http://benton.org/ https://twitter.com/benton_fdn

ICFJ: International Center for Journalists http://www.icfj.org/ https://twitter.com/icfj

NAB: National Association of Broadcasters http://www.nab.org/ https://twitter.com/nabtweets

NAHJ: National Association of Hispanic Journalists http://www.nahj12.com/

National Press Foundation http://nationalpress.org/ https://twitter.com/NatPress

Project for Excellence in Journalism http://www.journalism.org/ https://twitter.com/PEJPew

Sunlight Labs http://sunlightfoundation.com/ https://twitter.com/sunfoundation

BEA: Broadcast Education Association http://www.beaweb.org/ https://twitter.com/BEAbirks

NLGJA: National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association http://www.nlgja.org/ https://twitter.com/nlgja

Foreign Press Center http://fpc.state.gov/ https://twitter.com/foreignpressctr

Fund for Investigative Journalism http://fij.org/ https://twitter.com/fundfij

NPC: National Press Club http://press.org/ https://twitter.com/pressclubdc

RTNDA: Radio Television Digital News Association http://www.rtdna.org/ https://twitter.com/RTDNA

Washington Press Club Foundation http://wpcf.org/

George Washington University School of Media and Public Affairs http://smpa.gwu.edu/ https://twitter.com/SMPAGWU

AMERICAN SOCIETY OF NEWS EDITORS www.asne.org

Media Research Center http://www.mrc.org/ https://twitter.com/theMRC

Journalism Center on Children & Families http://www.journalismcenter.org/ https://twitter.com/jccfnews

NABJ: National Association of Black Journalists http://www.nabj.org/ https://twitter.com/NABJ

NewsLab http://www.newslab.org/ https://twitter.com/TVNewsLab

Association of Writers & Writing Programs Conference https://www.awpwriter.org/awp_conference/overview https://twitter.com/awpwriter

National Federation of Press Women http://www.nfpw.org/ https://twitter.com/nfpw

UNITY Journalists for Diversity http://unityjournalists.org/ https://twitter.com/UNITY_JOC

Center for Media and Democracy http://www.cmpa.com/ https://twitter.com/prwatch

API: American Press Institute http://www.americanpressinstitute.org/

NAA: Newspaper Association of America http://www.naa.org/ https://twitter.com/NAAupdates

"AMERICAN COURT & COMMERCIAL NEWSPAPERS

INC."

NNA: National Newspaper Association http://nnaweb.org/ https://twitter.com/nnaonline

Student Press Law Center http://www.splc.org/ https://twitter.com/SPLC

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press http://www.rcfp.org/ https://twitter.com/rcfp

The Association for Women in Communications http://www.womcom.org/AWC-Home.asp https://twitter.com/AWCConnect

VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.vpa.net https://twitter.com/va_newspapers

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Journalism http://www.jomc.unc.edu/ https://twitter.com/uncjschool

NORTH CAROLINA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.ncpress.com

NPPA: National Press Photographers Association https://nppa.org/ https://twitter.com/NPPA

SOUTH CAROLINA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.scnewspapernetwork.com

AEJMC: Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication http://www.aejmc.org/ https://twitter.com/aejmc

Local Media Association http://localmedia.org/ https://twitter.com/LocalMediaAssoc

AWSM: Association for Women in Sports Media http://awsmonline.org/ https://twitter.com/awsm_sportmedia

PJnet: Public Journalism Network http://pjnet.org/

IMA: Integrated Media Assoc. http://www.integratedmedia.org/ https://twitter.com/IntMediaAssn

GEORGIA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.gapress.org

SNPA: Southern Newspaper Publishers Assoc. http://www.snpa.org/ http://www.snpa.org/#

Florida Press Club http://floridapressclub.org/ https://twitter.com/FLPressClub

FLORIDA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.flpress.com

SND: Society for News Design http://www.snd.org/ https://twitter.com/snd

Inter American Press Association http://www.sipiapa.org/en/

Poynter Institute Poynter.org https://twitter.com/poynter

Society for Features Journalism http://featuresjournalism.org/ https://twitter.com/WeAreSFJ

ALABAMA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.alabamapress.org

TENNESSEE PRESS ASSOCIATION www.tnpress.com

MISSISSIPPI PRESS ASSOCIATION www.mspress.org

KENTUCKY PRESS ASSOCIATION www.kypress.com

MAINE PRESS ASSOCIATION www.mainepress.wordpress.com

Association for Capitol Reporters and Editors http://capitolbeat.wordpress.com/ https://twitter.com/capitolbeat_org

OHIO NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.ohionews.org

EWA: Education Writer's Association http://www.ewa.org/site/PageServer https://twitter.com/edwriters

HOOSIER STATE PRESS ASSOCIATION www.hspa.com

SPJ: Society of Professional Journalists http://www.spj.org/ https://twitter.com/spj_tweets 6/29/2013 RSS Included

APSE: Associated Press Sports Editors http://apsportseditors.org/ https://twitter.com/APSE_sportmedia

MICHIGAN PRESS ASSOCIATION www.michiganpress.org

IOWA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.inanews.com https://twitter.com/iowanewspaper

Quill and Scroll Society http://quillandscroll.org/ https://twitter.com/QuillandScroll

WISCONSIN NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.wnanews.com

World Press Institute http://www.worldpressinstitute.org/

MINNESOTA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.mna.org

National Scholastic Press Association / Associated Collegiate Press http://www.studentpress.org/acp/ https://twitter.com/acpress

SOUTH DAKOTA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.sdna.com https://twitter.com/sd_newspapers

PRNDI: Public Radio News Directors Incorporated http://www.prndi.org/ https://twitter.com/prndi

NORTH DAKOTA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.ndna.com

MONTANA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.mtnewspapers.com

Alliance for Audited Media http://www.auditedmedia.com/ https://twitter.com/auditedmedia

Inland Press Association http://www.inlandpress.org/ https://twitter.com/inlandpress

ASBPE: American Society of Business Publication Editors http://www.asbpe.org/ https://twitter.com/ASBPE

Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism http://www.medill.northwestern.edu/ https://twitter.com/medillschool

Association for Women Journalists — Chicago http://awj-chicago.org/cpages/home https://twitter.com/AWJ_Chicago

NAAJA: National American Arab Journalists Association http://www.naaja-us.com/

CONNECTICUT DAILY NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION www.ctdailynews.com

MPI: Mid-America Press Institute http://mpinews.wordpress.com/ https://twitter.com/mpinews

ILLINOIS PRESS ASSOCIATION www.illinoispress.org

World Assoc. of Newspapers http://www.wan-ifra.org/ https://twitter.com/NewspaperWorld

INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY OF WEEKLY NEWSPAPER EDITORS www.iswne.org

MISSOURI PRESS ASSOCIATION www.mopress.com

"NATIONAL NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION/COLUMBIA,

MO." www.nnaweb.org

AHCJ: Association of Health Care Journalists http://healthjournalism.org/ https://twitter.com/AHCJ_Pia

ASNE: American Society of Newspaper Editors http://asne.org/ https://twitter.com/NewsEditors

Campaign Finance Information Center http://www.campaignfinance.org/

IRE: Investigative Reporters & Editors http://www.ire.org/ https://twitter.com/IRE_NICAR

Reynolds Journalism Institute http://www.rjionline.org/ https://twitter.com/RJI

University of Missouri at Columbia School of Journalism http://journalism.missouri.edu/ https://twitter.com/mojonews

RNA: Religion Newswriters Association http://www.rna.org/ https://twitter.com/ReligionReport

KANSAS PRESS ASSOCIATION www.kspress.com

CMA: College Media Advisors http://www.cma.cloverpad.org/ https://twitter.com/collegetalk

NEBRASKA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.nebpress.com

Pirate's Alley Faulkner Society http://www.wordsandmusic.org/

LOUISIANA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.lapress.com

ARKANSAS PRESS ASSOCIATION www.arkansaspress.org

NAJA: Native American Journalists Assoc. http://www.naja.com/ https://twitter.com/najournalists

OKLAHOMA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.okpress.com

INMA: International Newspaper Marketing Assoc. http://www.inma.org/ https://twitter.com/inmaorg

North American Agricultural Journalists http://www.naaj.net/ https://twitter.com/NAAJAgJ

TEXAS PRESS ASSOCIATION www.texaspress.com

TEXAS DAILY NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.tdna.org

JEA: Journalism Education Assoc. http://jea.org/ https://twitter.com/jeapresident

COLORADO PRESS ASSOCIATION www.coloradopressassociation.com

WYOMING PRESS ASSOCIATION www.wyopress.org

UTAH PRESS ASSOCIATION www.utahpress.com https://twitter.com/utahpress

National Center on Disability and Journalism http://ncdj.org/ https://twitter.com/intent/user?original_referer=http%3A%2F%2Fncdj.org%2F&screen_name=NCDJ_ASU&tw_p=embeddedtimeline&tw_w=359775575449153536

National Center for Business Journalism http://businessjournalism.org/ https://twitter.com/BizJournalism

SABEW: Society of American Business Editors and Writers http://sabew.org/ https://twitter.com/SABEW

ARIZONA NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION www.ananews.com

Native Public Media http://secure.nativepublicmedia.org/about

NEW MEXICO PRESS ASSOCIATION www.nmpress.org

ACES: American Copy Editors Society http://www.copydesk.org/ https://twitter.com/copyeditors

Association of Food Journalists http://www.afjonline.com

NEVADA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.nevadapress.com

New England Book Festival JM Northern Media LLC http://www.newenglandbookfestival.com/

Writers' Guild of America http://www.wga.org/ https://twitter.com/wgawest

Knight Digital Media Center – Online Journalism Review https://twitter.com/ojr

University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communicati http://annenberg.usc.edu/ https://twitter.com/uscannenberg

"Sundance Institute

Native American Program" www.sundance.org https://twitter.com/sundancefest

CML: Center for Media Literacy http://www.medialit.org/

Investigative News Network http://investigativenewsnetwork.org/ https://twitter.com/INN

Editor & Publisher http://www.editorandpublisher.com/ https://twitter.com/editorpublisher

Santa Barbara Writers Conference http://www.sbwriters.com/

AAJA: Asian American Journalists Association http://www.aaja.org https://twitter.com/aaja

AIFI: American Indian Film Institute www.aifisf.com

NAM: New America Media http://newamericamedia.org/

Electronic Frontier Foundation https://www.eff.org/ https://twitter.com/eff

San Francisco Writers Conference http://sfwriters.org/ https://twitter.com/sfwc

National Society of Newspaper Columnists http://www.columnists.com/ https://twitter.com/search?q=nsnc13

Maynard Media http://mije.org/mediaacademy https://twitter.com/djmaynard

Media Alliance http://www.media-alliance.org/ https://twitter.com/twrling

National Association of Science Writers http://www.nasw.org/ https://twitter.com/ScienceWriters

University of California at Berkeley Graduate School of Journalis http://journalism.berkeley.edu/ https://twitter.com/ucbsoj

Project Censored http://www.projectcensored.org/ https://twitter.com/ProjectCensored

"CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS

ASSOCIATION" www.cnpa.com

Keiki O Ka ?Aina Family Learning Centers http://www.keikiokaaina.org/

Journalism Accelerator http://www.journalismaccelerator.com/ https://twitter.com/journaccel

OREGON NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION www.orenews.com

Reclaim the Media http://www.reclaimthemedia.org/ https://twitter.com/reclaimthemedia

WASHINGTON NEWS COUNCIL · http://wanewscouncil.org/ https://twitter.com/wanewscouncil

"WASHINGTON NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS

ASSOCIATION" www.wnpa.com

ALLIED DAILY NEWSPAPERS OF WASHINGTON

"ATLANTIC COMMUNITY NEWSPAPERS

ASSOCIATION" www.acna.com

Media Democracy Project http://mediademocracyproject.ca/ https://twitter.com/MediaDemocDay

QUEBEC COMMUNITY NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION www.qcna.org https://twitter.com/QCNA

"ONTARIO COMMUNITY NEWSPAPERS

ASSOCIATION" www.ocna.org https://twitter.com/OCNAAdReach

CAJ: Canadian Association of Journalists http://www.caj.ca/

"SASKATCHEWAN WEEKLY NEWSPAPERS

ASSOCIATION" www.swna.com

ALBERTA WEEKLY NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION www.awna.com

Organization of News Ombudsmen. http://newsombudsmen.org/ https://twitter.com/NewsOmbuds

Association of European Journalists http://www.aej.org/ https://twitter.com/aej_int

CAR in Canada http://goingdeeper.kingsjournalism.com/ https://twitter.com/kingsjournalism

Center for Investigative Journalists {Mexico} http://investigacion.org.mx/

Global Investigative Journalism Network http://gijn.org/ https://twitter.com/gijn

IFJ: The International Federation of Journalists http://www.ifj.org/ https://twitter.com/IFJGlobal

Native Networks http://www.nativenetworks.si.edu/nn.html https://twitter.com/nafvf

NEW HAMPSHIRE PRESS ASSOCIATION http://nhpressassociation.wordpress.com/

Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism http://pcij.org/ https://twitter.com/pcijdotorg

The Working Reporter http://www.workingreporter.com/ https://twitter.com/WorkingReporter

WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.wvpress.org

WIMN: Women In Media & News http://www.wimnonline.org/index.php

Nonfiction Authors Association "http://nonfictionauthorsassociation.com/

"

New York Media Festival http://mefest.com/

Non-Fiction Writers Conference http://nonfictionwritersconference.com/

Mega Conference (southeast newspaper executives http://mega-conference.com/

The Independent Author Network http://www.independentauthornetwork.com/

House Periodical Press Gallery - https://periodical.house.gov/

U.S. SENATE PRESS GALLERY https://www.dailypress.senate.gov/

White House Correspondents' Association https://whca.press/