List of Journalist Groups with URL and Twitter Handle

International Journalists Network http://ijnet.org/ https://twitter.com/ijnet
Reports Lab http://www.reporterslab.org/ https://twitter.com/reporterslab
JAWS: Journalism & Women Symposium http://www.jaws.org/ https://twitter.com/jawstweet
Free Press http://www.freepress.net/
NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION MANAGERS www.nammanagers.com
"NEW ENGLAND NEWSPAPER AND PRESS
ASSOCIATION" www.nenpa.com https://twitter.com/nenpa
The Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard University http://nieman.harvard.edu/NiemanFoundation.aspx https://twitter.com/niemanfdn
VERMONT PRESS ASSOCIATION
NEW JERSEY PRESS ASSOCIATION www.njpa.org
CPJ: Committee to Protect Journalists http://www.cpj.org/ https://twitter.com/pressfreedom/
NNPA: National Newspaper Publisher Association http://www.nnpa.org/ https://twitter.com/NNPABlackPress
New York University Department of Journalism and Mass Communication http://journalism.nyu.edu/ https://twitter.com/nyu_journalism
ProPublica http://www.propublica.org/ https://twitter.com/propublica
iMediaEthics (aka stinkyjournalism.org) http://www.imediaethics.org/ https://twitter.com/imediaethics
AMEJA: Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Assocaiton http://www.ameja.org/ https://twitter.com/AMEJA
MediaBistro http://www.mediabistro.com/ https://twitter.com/mediabistro
NAMIC: National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications http://www.namic.com/ https://twitter.com/NAMICNational
National Writers Union http://www.nwu.org/ https://twitter.com/PayTheWriter
ONP: Online Publishers Assoc. http://www.online-publishers.org/ https://twitter.com/OPA_PamHoran
THE WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER http://www.womensmediacenter.com/ https://twitter.com/womensmediacntr
ASME: American Society of Magazine Editors http://www.magazine.org/asme https://twitter.com/ASME1963
Alfred Smith Memorial Foundation http://www.alsmithfoundation.org/
New York Association of Black Journalists http://www.nyabj.org/ @NYABJ
"Columbia University
Graduate School of Journalism" http://www.journalism.columbia.edu/ https://twitter.com/columbiajourn
Dart Center for Journalism & Trauma http://dartcenter.org/ https://twitter.com/DartCenter
SAJA: South Asian Journalists Association http://www.saja.org/ https://twitter.com/sajahq
CSPA: Columbia Scholastic Press Association http://cspa.columbia.edu/ https://twitter.com/CSPA
ASJA: American Society of Journalists & Authors http://www.asja.org/index.php https://twitter.com/ASJAchat
"NEW YORK NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS
ASSOCIATION" www.nynpa.com
NEW YORK PRESS ASSOCIATION www.nynewspapers.com
Syracuse University S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications http://newhouse.syr.edu/ https://twitter.com/NewhouseSU
MDDC PRESS ASSOCIATION www.mddcpress.com
APME: Associated Press Media Editors http://www.apme.com/ https://twitter.com/#%21/APME
AOJ: Association of Opinion Journalists http://www.opinionjournalists.org/ https://twitter.com/AOJTweets
PENNSYLVANIA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.pa-newspaper.org
SEJ: Society of Environmental Journalists http://www.sej.org/ https://twitter.com/sejorg
"MASSACHUSETTS NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS
ASSOCIATION" ambrogi@legaline.com
Criminal Justice Journalists http://crimjj.wordpress.com/ https://twitter.com/thecrimereport
Newseum www.Newseum.org https://twitter.com/Newseum
National Public Radio http://www.npr.org/ https://twitter.com/nprnews/npr-people
Center for International Media Assistance http://cima.ned.org/ https://twitter.com/CIMA_Media
AAN: ASSOCIATION OF ALTERNATIVE NEWSWEEKLIES http://www.altweeklies.com/ https://twitter.com/AltWeeklies
American Association for the Advancement of Science http://www.aaas.org/
Gridiron Club http://gridironclub.org/
Military Reporters & Editors http://militaryreporters.org/ https://twitter.com/Milreporters
SIPA: Specialized Information Publishers Association. http://www.sipaonline.com/ https://twitter.com/sipaonline
IWMF: The International Women's Media Foundation http://iwmf.org/ https://twitter.com/iwmf
J-Lab / American University School of Communication http://www.j-lab.org/ https://twitter.com/jlab
ONA: Online News Association http://journalists.org/ https://twitter.com/ONA
Benton Foundation http://benton.org/ https://twitter.com/benton_fdn
ICFJ: International Center for Journalists http://www.icfj.org/ https://twitter.com/icfj
International Center for Journalists http://www.icfj.org/ https://twitter.com/icfj
NAB: National Association of Broadcasters http://www.nab.org/ https://twitter.com/nabtweets
NAHJ: National Association of Hispanic Journalists http://www.nahj12.com/
National Press Foundation http://nationalpress.org/ https://twitter.com/NatPress
Project for Excellence in Journalism http://www.journalism.org/ https://twitter.com/PEJPew
Sunlight Labs http://sunlightfoundation.com/ https://twitter.com/sunfoundation
BEA: Broadcast Education Association http://www.beaweb.org/ https://twitter.com/BEAbirks
NLGJA: National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association http://www.nlgja.org/ https://twitter.com/nlgja
Foreign Press Center http://fpc.state.gov/ https://twitter.com/foreignpressctr
Fund for Investigative Journalism http://fij.org/ https://twitter.com/fundfij
NPC: National Press Club http://press.org/ https://twitter.com/pressclubdc
RTNDA: Radio Television Digital News Association http://www.rtdna.org/ https://twitter.com/RTDNA
Washington Press Club Foundation http://wpcf.org/
George Washington University School of Media and Public Affairs http://smpa.gwu.edu/ https://twitter.com/SMPAGWU
AMERICAN SOCIETY OF NEWS EDITORS www.asne.org
Media Research Center http://www.mrc.org/ https://twitter.com/theMRC
Journalism Center on Children & Families http://www.journalismcenter.org/ https://twitter.com/jccfnews
NABJ: National Association of Black Journalists http://www.nabj.org/ https://twitter.com/NABJ
NewsLab http://www.newslab.org/ https://twitter.com/TVNewsLab
Association of Writers & Writing Programs Conference https://www.awpwriter.org/awp_conference/overview https://twitter.com/awpwriter
National Federation of Press Women http://www.nfpw.org/ https://twitter.com/nfpw
UNITY Journalists for Diversity http://unityjournalists.org/ https://twitter.com/UNITY_JOC
Center for Media and Democracy http://www.cmpa.com/ https://twitter.com/prwatch
API: American Press Institute http://www.americanpressinstitute.org/
NAA: Newspaper Association of America http://www.naa.org/ https://twitter.com/NAAupdates
"AMERICAN COURT & COMMERCIAL NEWSPAPERS
INC."
NNA: National Newspaper Association http://nnaweb.org/ https://twitter.com/nnaonline
Student Press Law Center http://www.splc.org/ https://twitter.com/SPLC
The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press http://www.rcfp.org/ https://twitter.com/rcfp
The Association for Women in Communications http://www.womcom.org/AWC-Home.asp https://twitter.com/AWCConnect
VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.vpa.net https://twitter.com/va_newspapers
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Journalism http://www.jomc.unc.edu/ https://twitter.com/uncjschool
NORTH CAROLINA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.ncpress.com
NPPA: National Press Photographers Association https://nppa.org/ https://twitter.com/NPPA
SOUTH CAROLINA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.scnewspapernetwork.com
AEJMC: Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication http://www.aejmc.org/ https://twitter.com/aejmc
Local Media Association http://localmedia.org/ https://twitter.com/LocalMediaAssoc
AWSM: Association for Women in Sports Media http://awsmonline.org/ https://twitter.com/awsm_sportmedia
PJnet: Public Journalism Network http://pjnet.org/
IMA: Integrated Media Assoc. http://www.integratedmedia.org/ https://twitter.com/IntMediaAssn
GEORGIA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.gapress.org
SNPA: Southern Newspaper Publishers Assoc. http://www.snpa.org/ http://www.snpa.org/#
Florida Press Club http://floridapressclub.org/ https://twitter.com/FLPressClub
FLORIDA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.flpress.com
SND: Society for News Design http://www.snd.org/ https://twitter.com/snd
Inter American Press Association http://www.sipiapa.org/en/
Poynter Institute Poynter.org https://twitter.com/poynter
Society for Features Journalism http://featuresjournalism.org/ https://twitter.com/WeAreSFJ
ALABAMA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.alabamapress.org
TENNESSEE PRESS ASSOCIATION www.tnpress.com
MISSISSIPPI PRESS ASSOCIATION www.mspress.org
KENTUCKY PRESS ASSOCIATION www.kypress.com
MAINE PRESS ASSOCIATION www.mainepress.wordpress.com
Association for Capitol Reporters and Editors http://capitolbeat.wordpress.com/ https://twitter.com/capitolbeat_org
OHIO NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.ohionews.org
EWA: Education Writer's Association http://www.ewa.org/site/PageServer https://twitter.com/edwriters
HOOSIER STATE PRESS ASSOCIATION www.hspa.com
SPJ: Society of Professional Journalists http://www.spj.org/ https://twitter.com/spj_tweets 6/29/2013 RSS Included
APSE: Associated Press Sports Editors http://apsportseditors.org/ https://twitter.com/APSE_sportmedia
MICHIGAN PRESS ASSOCIATION www.michiganpress.org
IOWA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.inanews.com https://twitter.com/iowanewspaper
Quill and Scroll Society http://quillandscroll.org/ https://twitter.com/QuillandScroll
WISCONSIN NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.wnanews.com
World Press Institute http://www.worldpressinstitute.org/
MINNESOTA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.mna.org
National Scholastic Press Association / Associated Collegiate Press http://www.studentpress.org/acp/ https://twitter.com/acpress
SOUTH DAKOTA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.sdna.com https://twitter.com/sd_newspapers
PRNDI: Public Radio News Directors Incorporated http://www.prndi.org/ https://twitter.com/prndi
NORTH DAKOTA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.ndna.com
MONTANA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.mtnewspapers.com
Alliance for Audited Media http://www.auditedmedia.com/ https://twitter.com/auditedmedia
Inland Press Association http://www.inlandpress.org/ https://twitter.com/inlandpress
ASBPE: American Society of Business Publication Editors http://www.asbpe.org/ https://twitter.com/ASBPE
Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism http://www.medill.northwestern.edu/ https://twitter.com/medillschool
Association for Women Journalists — Chicago http://awj-chicago.org/cpages/home https://twitter.com/AWJ_Chicago
NAAJA: National American Arab Journalists Association http://www.naaja-us.com/
CONNECTICUT DAILY NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION www.ctdailynews.com
MPI: Mid-America Press Institute http://mpinews.wordpress.com/ https://twitter.com/mpinews
ILLINOIS PRESS ASSOCIATION www.illinoispress.org
World Assoc. of Newspapers http://www.wan-ifra.org/ https://twitter.com/NewspaperWorld
INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY OF WEEKLY NEWSPAPER EDITORS www.iswne.org
MISSOURI PRESS ASSOCIATION www.mopress.com
"NATIONAL NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION/COLUMBIA,
MO." www.nnaweb.org
AHCJ: Association of Health Care Journalists http://healthjournalism.org/ https://twitter.com/AHCJ_Pia
ASNE: American Society of Newspaper Editors http://asne.org/ https://twitter.com/NewsEditors
Campaign Finance Information Center http://www.campaignfinance.org/
IRE: Investigative Reporters & Editors http://www.ire.org/ https://twitter.com/IRE_NICAR
Reynolds Journalism Institute http://www.rjionline.org/ https://twitter.com/RJI
University of Missouri at Columbia School of Journalism http://journalism.missouri.edu/ https://twitter.com/mojonews
RNA: Religion Newswriters Association http://www.rna.org/ https://twitter.com/ReligionReport
KANSAS PRESS ASSOCIATION www.kspress.com
CMA: College Media Advisors http://www.cma.cloverpad.org/ https://twitter.com/collegetalk
NEBRASKA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.nebpress.com
Pirate's Alley Faulkner Society http://www.wordsandmusic.org/
LOUISIANA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.lapress.com
ARKANSAS PRESS ASSOCIATION www.arkansaspress.org
NAJA: Native American Journalists Assoc. http://www.naja.com/ https://twitter.com/najournalists
OKLAHOMA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.okpress.com
INMA: International Newspaper Marketing Assoc. http://www.inma.org/ https://twitter.com/inmaorg
North American Agricultural Journalists http://www.naaj.net/ https://twitter.com/NAAJAgJ
TEXAS PRESS ASSOCIATION www.texaspress.com
TEXAS DAILY NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.tdna.org
JEA: Journalism Education Assoc. http://jea.org/ https://twitter.com/jeapresident
COLORADO PRESS ASSOCIATION www.coloradopressassociation.com
WYOMING PRESS ASSOCIATION www.wyopress.org
UTAH PRESS ASSOCIATION www.utahpress.com https://twitter.com/utahpress
National Center on Disability and Journalism http://ncdj.org/ https://twitter.com/intent/user?original_referer=http%3A%2F%2Fncdj.org%2F&screen_name=NCDJ_ASU&tw_p=embeddedtimeline&tw_w=359775575449153536
National Center for Business Journalism http://businessjournalism.org/ https://twitter.com/BizJournalism
SABEW: Society of American Business Editors and Writers http://sabew.org/ https://twitter.com/SABEW
ARIZONA NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION www.ananews.com
Native Public Media http://secure.nativepublicmedia.org/about
NEW MEXICO PRESS ASSOCIATION www.nmpress.org
ACES: American Copy Editors Society http://www.copydesk.org/ https://twitter.com/copyeditors
Association of Food Journalists http://www.afjonline.com
NEVADA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.nevadapress.com
New England Book Festival JM Northern Media LLC http://www.newenglandbookfestival.com/
Writers' Guild of America http://www.wga.org/ https://twitter.com/wgawest
Knight Digital Media Center – Online Journalism Review https://twitter.com/ojr
University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communicati http://annenberg.usc.edu/ https://twitter.com/uscannenberg
"Sundance Institute
Native American Program" www.sundance.org https://twitter.com/sundancefest
CML: Center for Media Literacy http://www.medialit.org/
Investigative News Network http://investigativenewsnetwork.org/ https://twitter.com/INN
Editor & Publisher http://www.editorandpublisher.com/ https://twitter.com/editorpublisher
Santa Barbara Writers Conference http://www.sbwriters.com/
AAJA: Asian American Journalists Association http://www.aaja.org https://twitter.com/aaja
AIFI: American Indian Film Institute www.aifisf.com
NAM: New America Media http://newamericamedia.org/
Electronic Frontier Foundation https://www.eff.org/ https://twitter.com/eff
San Francisco Writers Conference http://sfwriters.org/ https://twitter.com/sfwc
National Society of Newspaper Columnists http://www.columnists.com/ https://twitter.com/search?q=nsnc13
Maynard Media http://mije.org/mediaacademy https://twitter.com/djmaynard
Media Alliance http://www.media-alliance.org/ https://twitter.com/twrling
National Association of Science Writers http://www.nasw.org/ https://twitter.com/ScienceWriters
University of California at Berkeley Graduate School of Journalis http://journalism.berkeley.edu/ https://twitter.com/ucbsoj
Project Censored http://www.projectcensored.org/ https://twitter.com/ProjectCensored
"CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS
ASSOCIATION" www.cnpa.com
Keiki O Ka ?Aina Family Learning Centers http://www.keikiokaaina.org/
Journalism Accelerator http://www.journalismaccelerator.com/ https://twitter.com/journaccel
OREGON NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION www.orenews.com
Reclaim the Media http://www.reclaimthemedia.org/ https://twitter.com/reclaimthemedia
WASHINGTON NEWS COUNCIL · http://wanewscouncil.org/ https://twitter.com/wanewscouncil
"WASHINGTON NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS
ASSOCIATION" www.wnpa.com
ALLIED DAILY NEWSPAPERS OF WASHINGTON
"ATLANTIC COMMUNITY NEWSPAPERS
ASSOCIATION" www.acna.com
Media Democracy Project http://mediademocracyproject.ca/ https://twitter.com/MediaDemocDay
QUEBEC COMMUNITY NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION www.qcna.org https://twitter.com/QCNA
"ONTARIO COMMUNITY NEWSPAPERS
ASSOCIATION" www.ocna.org https://twitter.com/OCNAAdReach
CAJ: Canadian Association of Journalists http://www.caj.ca/
"SASKATCHEWAN WEEKLY NEWSPAPERS
ASSOCIATION" www.swna.com
ALBERTA WEEKLY NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION www.awna.com
Organization of News Ombudsmen. http://newsombudsmen.org/ https://twitter.com/NewsOmbuds
Association of European Journalists http://www.aej.org/ https://twitter.com/aej_int
CAR in Canada http://goingdeeper.kingsjournalism.com/ https://twitter.com/kingsjournalism
Center for Investigative Journalists {Mexico} http://investigacion.org.mx/
Global Investigative Journalism Network http://gijn.org/ https://twitter.com/gijn
IFJ: The International Federation of Journalists http://www.ifj.org/ https://twitter.com/IFJGlobal
Native Networks http://www.nativenetworks.si.edu/nn.html https://twitter.com/nafvf
NEW HAMPSHIRE PRESS ASSOCIATION http://nhpressassociation.wordpress.com/
Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism http://pcij.org/ https://twitter.com/pcijdotorg
The Working Reporter http://www.workingreporter.com/ https://twitter.com/WorkingReporter
WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.wvpress.org
WIMN: Women In Media & News http://www.wimnonline.org/index.php
Nonfiction Authors Association "http://nonfictionauthorsassociation.com/
"
New York Media Festival http://mefest.com/
Non-Fiction Writers Conference http://nonfictionwritersconference.com/
Mega Conference (southeast newspaper executives http://mega-conference.com/
The Independent Author Network http://www.independentauthornetwork.com/
House Periodical Press Gallery - https://periodical.house.gov/
U.S. SENATE PRESS GALLERY https://www.dailypress.senate.gov/
White House Correspondents' Association https://whca.press/