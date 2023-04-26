Speaker
Text
List of Journalist Groups with URL and Twitter Handle
NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts
Washington, DC
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

 

International Journalists Network             http://ijnet.org/                               https://twitter.com/ijnet                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

Reports Lab        http://www.reporterslab.org/                   https://twitter.com/reporterslab                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

JAWS: Journalism & Women Symposium               http://www.jaws.org/                   https://twitter.com/jawstweet                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

Free Press           http://www.freepress.net/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION MANAGERS www.nammanagers.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

"NEW ENGLAND NEWSPAPER AND PRESS

ASSOCIATION"  www.nenpa.com                             https://twitter.com/nenpa                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

The Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard University             http://nieman.harvard.edu/NiemanFoundation.aspx                       https://twitter.com/niemanfdn                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

VERMONT PRESS ASSOCIATION                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

NEW JERSEY PRESS ASSOCIATION             www.njpa.org                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

CPJ: Committee to Protect Journalists     http://www.cpj.org/                      https://twitter.com/pressfreedom/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

NNPA: National Newspaper Publisher Association             http://www.nnpa.org/                  https://twitter.com/NNPABlackPress                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

New York University Department of Journalism and Mass Communication             http://journalism.nyu.edu/                         https://twitter.com/nyu_journalism                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

ProPublica           http://www.propublica.org/                       https://twitter.com/propublica                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

iMediaEthics (aka stinkyjournalism.org) http://www.imediaethics.org/                   https://twitter.com/imediaethics                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

AMEJA: Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Assocaiton http://www.ameja.org/                https://twitter.com/AMEJA                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

MediaBistro       http://www.mediabistro.com/                  https://twitter.com/mediabistro                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

NAMIC: National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications         http://www.namic.com/                              https://twitter.com/NAMICNational                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

National Writers Union  http://www.nwu.org/                   https://twitter.com/PayTheWriter                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

ONP: Online Publishers Assoc.    http://www.online-publishers.org/                          https://twitter.com/OPA_PamHoran                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

THE WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER   http://www.womensmediacenter.com/                 https://twitter.com/womensmediacntr                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

ASME: American Society of Magazine Editors       http://www.magazine.org/asme                              https://twitter.com/ASME1963                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

Alfred Smith Memorial Foundation          http://www.alsmithfoundation.org/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

New York Association of Black Journalists              http://www.nyabj.org/                 @NYABJ                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

"Columbia University

Graduate School of Journalism" http://www.journalism.columbia.edu/                  https://twitter.com/columbiajourn                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Dart Center for Journalism & Trauma      http://dartcenter.org/                   https://twitter.com/DartCenter                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

SAJA: South Asian Journalists Association              http://www.saja.org/                    https://twitter.com/sajahq                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

CSPA: Columbia Scholastic Press Association        http://cspa.columbia.edu/                          https://twitter.com/CSPA                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

ASJA: American Society of Journalists & Authors http://www.asja.org/index.php                https://twitter.com/ASJAchat                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

"NEW YORK NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS

ASSOCIATION"  www.nynpa.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

NEW YORK PRESS ASSOCIATION www.nynewspapers.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

Syracuse University S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications        http://newhouse.syr.edu/                           https://twitter.com/NewhouseSU                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

MDDC PRESS ASSOCIATION         www.mddcpress.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

APME: Associated Press Media Editors    http://www.apme.com/                               https://twitter.com/#%21/APME                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

AOJ: Association of Opinion Journalists   http://www.opinionjournalists.org/                        https://twitter.com/AOJTweets                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

PENNSYLVANIA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION          www.pa-newspaper.org                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

SEJ: Society of Environmental Journalists               http://www.sej.org/                      https://twitter.com/sejorg                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

"MASSACHUSETTS NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS

ASSOCIATION"  ambrogi@legaline.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

Criminal Justice Journalists           http://crimjj.wordpress.com/                    https://twitter.com/thecrimereport                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

Newseum           www.Newseum.org                        https://twitter.com/Newseum                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

National Public Radio      http://www.npr.org/                     https://twitter.com/nprnews/npr-people                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

Center for International Media Assistance            http://cima.ned.org/                     https://twitter.com/CIMA_Media                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

AAN: ASSOCIATION OF ALTERNATIVE NEWSWEEKLIES     http://www.altweeklies.com/                    https://twitter.com/AltWeeklies                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

American Association for the Advancement of Science    http://www.aaas.org/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

Gridiron Club     http://gridironclub.org/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Military Reporters & Editors        http://militaryreporters.org/                      https://twitter.com/Milreporters                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

SIPA: Specialized Information Publishers Association.       http://www.sipaonline.com/                      https://twitter.com/sipaonline                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

IWMF: The International Women's Media Foundation     http://iwmf.org/                              https://twitter.com/iwmf                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

J-Lab / American University School of Communication     http://www.j-lab.org/                   https://twitter.com/jlab                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

ONA: Online News Association   http://journalists.org/                   https://twitter.com/ONA                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

Benton Foundation         http://benton.org/                         https://twitter.com/benton_fdn                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

ICFJ: International Center for Journalists http://www.icfj.org/                      https://twitter.com/icfj                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

NAB: National Association of Broadcasters            http://www.nab.org/                     https://twitter.com/nabtweets                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

NAHJ: National Association of Hispanic Journalists             http://www.nahj12.com/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

National Press Foundation           http://nationalpress.org/                             https://twitter.com/NatPress                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Project for Excellence in Journalism         http://www.journalism.org/                       https://twitter.com/PEJPew                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

Sunlight Labs      http://sunlightfoundation.com/                https://twitter.com/sunfoundation                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

BEA: Broadcast Education Association     http://www.beaweb.org/                            https://twitter.com/BEAbirks                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

NLGJA: National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association    http://www.nlgja.org/                  https://twitter.com/nlgja                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Foreign Press Center      http://fpc.state.gov/                      https://twitter.com/foreignpressctr                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

Fund for Investigative Journalism              http://fij.org/                    https://twitter.com/fundfij                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

NPC: National Press Club               http://press.org/                             https://twitter.com/pressclubdc                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

RTNDA: Radio Television Digital News Association             http://www.rtdna.org/                 https://twitter.com/RTDNA                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Washington Press Club Foundation          http://wpcf.org/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

George Washington University School of Media and Public Affairs              http://smpa.gwu.edu/                  https://twitter.com/SMPAGWU                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Media Research Center http://www.mrc.org/                    https://twitter.com/theMRC                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

Journalism Center on Children & Families              http://www.journalismcenter.org/                          https://twitter.com/jccfnews                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

NABJ: National Association of Black Journalists    http://www.nabj.org/                   https://twitter.com/NABJ                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

NewsLab             http://www.newslab.org/                            https://twitter.com/TVNewsLab                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Association of Writers & Writing Programs Conference   https://www.awpwriter.org/awp_conference/overview                 https://twitter.com/awpwriter                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

National Federation of Press Women      http://www.nfpw.org/                  https://twitter.com/nfpw                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

UNITY Journalists for Diversity    http://unityjournalists.org/                         https://twitter.com/UNITY_JOC                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Center for Media and Democracy              http://www.cmpa.com/                https://twitter.com/prwatch                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

API: American Press Institute      http://www.americanpressinstitute.org/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

NAA: Newspaper Association of America               http://www.naa.org/                     https://twitter.com/NAAupdates                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

"AMERICAN COURT & COMMERCIAL NEWSPAPERS

INC."                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

NNA: National Newspaper Association   http://nnaweb.org/                        https://twitter.com/nnaonline                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

Student Press Law Center             http://www.splc.org/                    https://twitter.com/SPLC                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press         http://www.rcfp.org/                    https://twitter.com/rcfp                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

The Association for Women in Communications http://www.womcom.org/AWC-Home.asp                          https://twitter.com/AWCConnect                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION   www.vpa.net                    https://twitter.com/va_newspapers                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Journalism   http://www.jomc.unc.edu/                         https://twitter.com/uncjschool                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

NORTH CAROLINA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.ncpress.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

NPPA: National Press Photographers Association               https://nppa.org/                            https://twitter.com/NPPA                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

SOUTH CAROLINA PRESS ASSOCIATION  www.scnewspapernetwork.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

AEJMC: Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication             http://www.aejmc.org/                 https://twitter.com/aejmc                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

Local Media Association http://localmedia.org/                  https://twitter.com/LocalMediaAssoc                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

AWSM: Association for Women in Sports Media http://awsmonline.org/                 https://twitter.com/awsm_sportmedia                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

PJnet: Public Journalism Network             http://pjnet.org/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

IMA: Integrated Media Assoc.    http://www.integratedmedia.org/                           https://twitter.com/IntMediaAssn                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

GEORGIA PRESS ASSOCIATION   www.gapress.org                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

SNPA: Southern Newspaper Publishers Assoc.    http://www.snpa.org/                   http://www.snpa.org/#                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Florida Press Club             http://floridapressclub.org/                        https://twitter.com/FLPressClub                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

FLORIDA PRESS ASSOCIATION    www.flpress.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

SND: Society for News Design     http://www.snd.org/                     https://twitter.com/snd                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Inter American Press Association               http://www.sipiapa.org/en/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

Poynter Institute              Poynter.org                        https://twitter.com/poynter                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

Society for Features Journalism http://featuresjournalism.org/                  https://twitter.com/WeAreSFJ                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

ALABAMA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.alabamapress.org                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

TENNESSEE PRESS ASSOCIATION               www.tnpress.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

MISSISSIPPI PRESS ASSOCIATION              www.mspress.org                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

KENTUCKY PRESS ASSOCIATION www.kypress.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

MAINE PRESS ASSOCIATION        www.mainepress.wordpress.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

Association for Capitol Reporters and Editors       http://capitolbeat.wordpress.com/                         https://twitter.com/capitolbeat_org                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

OHIO NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION              www.ohionews.org                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

EWA: Education Writer's Association       http://www.ewa.org/site/PageServer                    https://twitter.com/edwriters                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

HOOSIER STATE PRESS ASSOCIATION      www.hspa.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

SPJ: Society of Professional Journalists    http://www.spj.org/                      https://twitter.com/spj_tweets                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                6/29/2013            RSS Included

APSE: Associated Press Sports Editors      http://apsportseditors.org/                        https://twitter.com/APSE_sportmedia                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

MICHIGAN PRESS ASSOCIATION www.michiganpress.org                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

IOWA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION             www.inanews.com                         https://twitter.com/iowanewspaper                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

Quill and Scroll Society  http://quillandscroll.org/                              https://twitter.com/QuillandScroll                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

WISCONSIN NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.wnanews.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

World Press Institute      http://www.worldpressinstitute.org/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

MINNESOTA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.mna.org                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

National Scholastic Press Association / Associated Collegiate Press            http://www.studentpress.org/acp/                         https://twitter.com/acpress                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

SOUTH DAKOTA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION         www.sdna.com                https://twitter.com/sd_newspapers                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

PRNDI: Public Radio News Directors Incorporated             http://www.prndi.org/                 https://twitter.com/prndi                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

NORTH DAKOTA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION        www.ndna.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

MONTANA NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION   www.mtnewspapers.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

Alliance for Audited Media          http://www.auditedmedia.com/                              https://twitter.com/auditedmedia                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Inland Press Association http://www.inlandpress.org/                     https://twitter.com/inlandpress                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

ASBPE: American Society of Business Publication Editors http://www.asbpe.org/                https://twitter.com/ASBPE                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism       http://www.medill.northwestern.edu/                  https://twitter.com/medillschool                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

Association for Women Journalists — Chicago     http://awj-chicago.org/cpages/home                     https://twitter.com/AWJ_Chicago                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

NAAJA: National American Arab Journalists Association   http://www.naaja-us.com/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

CONNECTICUT DAILY NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION             www.ctdailynews.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

MPI: Mid-America Press Institute              http://mpinews.wordpress.com/                              https://twitter.com/mpinews                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

ILLINOIS PRESS ASSOCIATION     www.illinoispress.org                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

World Assoc. of Newspapers      http://www.wan-ifra.org/                           https://twitter.com/NewspaperWorld                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY OF WEEKLY NEWSPAPER EDITORS         www.iswne.org                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

MISSOURI PRESS ASSOCIATION www.mopress.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

"NATIONAL NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION/COLUMBIA,

MO."     www.nnaweb.org                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

AHCJ: Association of Health Care Journalists         http://healthjournalism.org/                      https://twitter.com/AHCJ_Pia                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

ASNE: American Society of Newspaper Editors    http://asne.org/                              https://twitter.com/NewsEditors                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Campaign Finance Information Center    http://www.campaignfinance.org/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

IRE: Investigative Reporters & Editors      http://www.ire.org/                       https://twitter.com/IRE_NICAR                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

Reynolds Journalism Institute     http://www.rjionline.org/                            https://twitter.com/RJI                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

University of Missouri at Columbia School of Journalism http://journalism.missouri.edu/                 https://twitter.com/mojonews                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

RNA: Religion Newswriters Association  http://www.rna.org/                     https://twitter.com/ReligionReport                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

KANSAS PRESS ASSOCIATION      www.kspress.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

CMA: College Media Advisors     http://www.cma.cloverpad.org/                               https://twitter.com/collegetalk                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

NEBRASKA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.nebpress.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

Pirate's Alley Faulkner Society    http://www.wordsandmusic.org/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

LOUISIANA PRESS ASSOCIATION www.lapress.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

ARKANSAS PRESS ASSOCIATION www.arkansaspress.org                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

NAJA: Native American Journalists Assoc.              http://www.naja.com/                  https://twitter.com/najournalists                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

OKLAHOMA PRESS ASSOCIATION              www.okpress.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

INMA: International Newspaper Marketing Assoc.            http://www.inma.org/                  https://twitter.com/inmaorg                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

North American Agricultural Journalists  http://www.naaj.net/                    https://twitter.com/NAAJAgJ                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

TEXAS PRESS ASSOCIATION         www.texaspress.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

TEXAS DAILY NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION www.tdna.org                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

JEA: Journalism Education Assoc.              http://jea.org/                  https://twitter.com/jeapresident                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

COLORADO PRESS ASSOCIATION               www.coloradopressassociation.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

WYOMING PRESS ASSOCIATION www.wyopress.org                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

UTAH PRESS ASSOCIATION          www.utahpress.com                      https://twitter.com/utahpress                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

National Center on Disability and Journalism        http://ncdj.org/                https://twitter.com/intent/user?original_referer=http%3A%2F%2Fncdj.org%2F&screen_name=NCDJ_ASU&tw_p=embeddedtimeline&tw_w=359775575449153536                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

National Center for Business Journalism http://businessjournalism.org/                  https://twitter.com/BizJournalism                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

SABEW: Society of American Business Editors and Writers             http://sabew.org/                           https://twitter.com/SABEW                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

ARIZONA NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION    www.ananews.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

Native Public Media        http://secure.nativepublicmedia.org/about                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

NEW MEXICO PRESS ASSOCIATION          www.nmpress.org                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

ACES: American Copy Editors Society       http://www.copydesk.org/                         https://twitter.com/copyeditors                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Association of Food Journalists   http://www.afjonline.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

NEVADA PRESS ASSOCIATION     www.nevadapress.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

New England Book Festival  JM Northern Media LLC          http://www.newenglandbookfestival.com/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Writers' Guild of America             http://www.wga.org/                    https://twitter.com/wgawest                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Knight Digital Media Center – Online Journalism Review                                 https://twitter.com/ojr                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communicati       http://annenberg.usc.edu/                         https://twitter.com/uscannenberg                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

"Sundance Institute

 Native American Program"         www.sundance.org                        https://twitter.com/sundancefest                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

CML: Center for Media Literacy  http://www.medialit.org/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

Investigative News Network       http://investigativenewsnetwork.org/                    https://twitter.com/INN                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Editor & Publisher           http://www.editorandpublisher.com/                    https://twitter.com/editorpublisher                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

Santa Barbara Writers Conference           http://www.sbwriters.com/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

AAJA: Asian American Journalists Association      http://www.aaja.org                      https://twitter.com/aaja                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

AIFI: American Indian Film Institute          www.aifisf.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

NAM: New America Media           http://newamericamedia.org/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

Electronic Frontier Foundation   https://www.eff.org/                     https://twitter.com/eff                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

San Francisco Writers Conference            http://sfwriters.org/                      https://twitter.com/sfwc                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

National Society of Newspaper Columnists           http://www.columnists.com/                     https://twitter.com/search?q=nsnc13                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

Maynard Media http://mije.org/mediaacademy                 https://twitter.com/djmaynard                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

Media Alliance   http://www.media-alliance.org/                               https://twitter.com/twrling                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

National Association of Science Writers  http://www.nasw.org/                  https://twitter.com/ScienceWriters                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

University of California at Berkeley Graduate School of Journalis http://journalism.berkeley.edu/                 https://twitter.com/ucbsoj                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Project Censored             http://www.projectcensored.org/                            https://twitter.com/ProjectCensored                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

"CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS

ASSOCIATION"  www.cnpa.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Keiki O Ka ?Aina Family Learning Centers http://www.keikiokaaina.org/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

Journalism Accelerator  http://www.journalismaccelerator.com/                               https://twitter.com/journaccel                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

OREGON NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION             www.orenews.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

Reclaim the Media          http://www.reclaimthemedia.org/                          https://twitter.com/reclaimthemedia                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

WASHINGTON NEWS COUNCIL · http://wanewscouncil.org/                         https://twitter.com/wanewscouncil                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

"WASHINGTON NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS

ASSOCIATION"  www.wnpa.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

ALLIED DAILY NEWSPAPERS OF WASHINGTON                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

"ATLANTIC COMMUNITY NEWSPAPERS

ASSOCIATION"  www.acna.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Media Democracy Project            http://mediademocracyproject.ca/                         https://twitter.com/MediaDemocDay                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

QUEBEC COMMUNITY NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION          www.qcna.org                  https://twitter.com/QCNA                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

"ONTARIO COMMUNITY NEWSPAPERS

ASSOCIATION"  www.ocna.org                  https://twitter.com/OCNAAdReach                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

CAJ: Canadian Association of Journalists http://www.caj.ca/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

"SASKATCHEWAN WEEKLY NEWSPAPERS

ASSOCIATION"  www.swna.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

ALBERTA WEEKLY NEWSPAPERS ASSOCIATION   www.awna.com                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Organization of News Ombudsmen.        http://newsombudsmen.org/                    https://twitter.com/NewsOmbuds                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

Association of European Journalists         http://www.aej.org/                      https://twitter.com/aej_int                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

CAR in Canada   http://goingdeeper.kingsjournalism.com/                            https://twitter.com/kingsjournalism                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

Center for Investigative Journalists  {Mexico}       http://investigacion.org.mx/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

Global Investigative Journalism Network               http://gijn.org/                 https://twitter.com/gijn                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

IFJ: The International Federation of Journalists    http://www.ifj.org/                        https://twitter.com/IFJGlobal                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

Native Networks              http://www.nativenetworks.si.edu/nn.html                        https://twitter.com/nafvf                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

NEW HAMPSHIRE PRESS ASSOCIATION  http://nhpressassociation.wordpress.com/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism     http://pcij.org/                 https://twitter.com/pcijdotorg                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

The Working Reporter   http://www.workingreporter.com/                         https://twitter.com/WorkingReporter                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION       www.wvpress.org                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

WIMN: Women In Media & News             http://www.wimnonline.org/index.php                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

Nonfiction Authors Association  "http://nonfictionauthorsassociation.com/

"                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

New York Media Festival               http://mefest.com/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

Non-Fiction Writers Conference http://nonfictionwritersconference.com/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

Mega Conference (southeast newspaper executives        http://mega-conference.com/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

The Independent Author Network           http://www.independentauthornetwork.com/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

House Periodical Press Gallery - https://periodical.house.gov/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

U.S. SENATE PRESS GALLERY        https://www.dailypress.senate.gov/                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

White House Correspondents' Association           https://whca.press/
