‘Let’s Talk’ by Art Rios a Bestseller in Multiple Categories on Amazon

St. Petersburg, FL—Art Rios' unique self-help book, Let's Talk…About Making Your Life Exciting, Easier and Exceptional, is currently a bestseller in multiple categories on Amazon. In conjunction with the book, Rios has also created a variety of online tools and started a podcast series to reach a wider audience with his life-changing messages. The millions struggling through the pandemic crisis can certainly use a book of wisdom based on the life experiences, and travails, of this successful trial attorney and family man.

Rios has a keen ability of communicating with the reader without talking down to the reader, a real gift when it comes to getting through on uncomfortable or highly personal topics. One gets the impression that a trusted family member or good friend is counseling them, a person who truly has their best interest at heart with solid advice on enhancing every aspect of life.

Here are the categories which Let's Talk has proven successful:

Amazon U.S.

#1 Drinks & Beverages>Alcoholic>Wine & Collecting

#1 Parenting & Relationships>Family Health

#2 Spirituality>Health

#3 Inspirational Personal Testimonies

#3 Philosophy>Modern Philosophy

#2 Behavior

#1 Behavioral Psychology

#11 Business Life>Mentoring & Coaching

Amazon.ca CANADA

#2 Behavioral Psychology

#3 Spirituality>Meditations

#9 Business & Investing>Business Life

#9 Stress Management

#12 Inspirational

A trial lawyer by profession, a student of humanity by choice, and a friend to all by nature, Rios was inspired to write Let's Talk because of the ways he saw people overcomplicating their lives. "I'm someone people gravitate to for help," Rios says. "I care about people, always have, and this connection gave me inspiration to write Let's Talk."

In a time when the world looks bleaker than ever, Rios encourages his readers to concentrate on the here and now, to disengage from the sometimes toxic environment of social media, and to focus on what matters most—spending time with family and friends, being thankful for the things you do have, and unwinding with a glass of wine.

Here are a few topics that Rios covers in his "talks":

1. The art of Happy Hour

2. How to be yourself

3. How to simplify and declutter your life

4. The power of kindness and gratitude

5. A balanced life of pleasure and responsibility

6. Disconnecting from technology

7. The importance of the lunch break

Expert Click Radio · Art Rios, Author of 'Let's Talk', on Losing 'Covid-20 Pounds' from 'Let's Talk Podcast Series

"The power of Art Rios' positivity shines through in this life-changing book. Highly recommended!"—Susan Keefe, Midwest Book Review, 5-stars

"This book is so full of healthy, helpful energy that it just soars!"—Grady Harp, Amazon Hall of Fame Top 50 Reviewer, 5-stars

Rios is a man who strongly believes in enjoying the best that life has to offer. He wants to encourage others that it's okay to enjoy life, that it's okay to take time off from the rat race, and that it's okay to indulge a little. Rios takes care not to advocate for decadence and debauchery, but deftly argues that life is too short to be miserable, so don't be afraid to live!

Rios says, "I firmly believe that whether you're 18 or 80, it's never too late to make the most of your life."

Let's Talk: About Making Your Life Exciting, Easier, and Exceptional, ISBN: 978-1-7354599-0-5, 2020, available at Amazon. Watch the book trailer here: https://bit.ly/LETSTALK_BookTrailer

Art Rios is a trial lawyer by profession, a student of humanity by choice, and a friend to all by nature. A connoisseur of good old-fashioned gab, he advocates for the revival of genuine conversation as a way to connect with others, expand our minds, improve our world, and get more enjoyment and satisfaction from life. Art strongly believes that whether you're 18 or 80, it's never too late to make the most of your life.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Art currently resides in St. Petersburg, Florida. He has a BA in Business Administration from Eckerd College and earned his law degree from Stetson University. Art's law practice is focused on litigating immigration law cases in federal courts. He is also a national speaker and author on immigration issues and teaches law at Stetson University. Art divides his time between his law practice and writing and speaking about Let's Talk topics.

Above all, Art loves spending time (and happy hour) with his family—including his wife, Sharon, and two daughters, Maria and Alondra. Art admits that he's a better talker than writer, which is why he enjoys the webinars, gatherings, and retreats he offers to further discuss Let's Talk topics. Art is currently working on the next book in the Let's Talk series.

Strike up a conversation with Art online at www.RiosTalks.com.

