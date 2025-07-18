Laugh. Learn. Lead. with Keynote Speaker Jan McInnis’s LinkedIn Newsletter

Her latest article "Sometimes the Smartest Move Feels Like the Craziest"

Veteran keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis is inviting professionals, leaders, and laughter-lovers everywhere to subscribe to her LinkedIn newsletter, Keynote Chronicles Humor News. With the tagline: "Stand-up Strategies - 2-minute stories connecting comedy techniques with business skills for successful leadership," McInnis will give you tips on how to "Laugh. Learn. Lead."

The newsletter blends real-world lessons with humor to help readers tackle today's business challenges with a lighter touch.

Known for her quick wit and insightful observations from over 25 years on the road, McInnis shares behind-the-scenes stories from conferences, corporate events, and comedy clubs across the country. Each issue offers a humorous but meaningful takeaway that inspires better leadership, communication, and connection in the workplace.

"Humor isn't just entertainment—it's a leadership skill," says McInnis. "Keynote Chronicles Humor News is for people who want to lead with authenticity, use humor wisely, and survive the chaos of change with a smile."

Whether you're a meeting planner, corporate leader, event professional, or just someone who enjoys a fresh, funny take on workplace dynamics, Keynote Chronicles Humor News delivers a regular dose of insight wrapped in laughter.

About Jan McInnis

Jan McInnis is a seasoned keynote speaker, clean comedian, and author who has spoken to thousands of organizations across the U.S. Her keynote "Finding the Funny in Change" and humor writing book "Finding the Funny FAST" have helped people lighten up while leveling up their communication skills.

