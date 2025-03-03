Last Month to Nominate New Authors for the Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame

March 3, 2025



Denver, CO March 3, 2025 – With the New Year comes new opportunities. New ways of living, new goals to set, new skills to acquire, and new discoveries to make. And the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame is looking for new authors to add to their inductees in 2025. And the people to help with that? The public at large.

The nominations for fourth Colorado Authors' Hall of are now open to the public and will remain so until the end of March. The induction ceremony will be held on September 6 of 2025 at the DoubleTree Denver Tech Center in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Information about the upcoming Induction event, donations, events, board members and future inductees can all be found at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org.

The criteria for the nominations for the Hall of Fame are as follows:

The author was born in Colorado, currently live in Colorado, or created one of their published works in Colorado.

They write about Colorado or include a location or event in Colorado as part of their published work.

Made significant and enduring contributions to their fields of work.

Helped open new frontiers for writing styles, ideas and concepts.

Inspired others by the breadth of their writing and work.

Advanced the status of authors.

Up to 12 authors will be nominated for the 2025 Hall of Fame before nominations close at the end of March, 2025.

To date 50 Colorado conducted authors have been inducted and featured—all are diverse in their backgrounds and genres, from science fiction writers like Dom Testa and Connie Willis, to mystery and thriller writers like Stephen King and Margaret Coel, to non-fiction authors like Mary Taylor Young and Marilyn Van Derbur. Other authors that have passed away but were still honored included legendary Western author Louis L'Amour and Colorado author and literacy advocate Sybil Downing.

The Hall of Fame wanted to share a quote by Legacy inductee Louis L'Amour for any budding writers looking to enhance their craft as the enter in the New Year. "If you're going to be a writer, the first essential is just to write. Do not wait for an idea. Start writing something and the ideas will come. You have to turn the faucet on before the water starts to flow."

The Hall strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State

with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. It wants to include authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. To make sure their legacies never die.

