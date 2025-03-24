Last Chance: Free Career Coaching for Federal Workers Ends Soon

With just days left before the start of Ingomu's free career coaching initiative for federal workers facing layoffs and job uncertainty, the coaching platform is making a final call for last-minute registrations.

"We know there are still many who could use this help," said Al Wynant, Co-Founder of Ingomu. "If you've been on the fence, now is the moment to take advantage of this opportunity to gain clarity, confidence, and a plan for what's next."

The Program at a Glance:

Career and Job Search Coaching: Resume building, interview prep, and personal branding.

Emotional Resilience & Mindset Sessions: Tools to manage stress and face transitions confidently.

Financial Guidance: Tips for navigating uncertainty and planning ahead.

Outcomes Participants Can Expect:

Clear Career Direction: Expert guidance on job search, resumes, interviews, and personal branding to boost confidence and open new opportunities.

Emotional Resilience: Coaching to overcome stress and uncertainty, equipping individuals to face career changes with a positive mindset.

Financial Empowerment: Professional advice on managing finances and creating plans to alleviate stress during the transition.

The program's expert coaches bring years of experience to help individuals transform this setback into a new beginning, providing long-term skills and tools for future success.

One More Chance to Register

The first free session begins Wednesday, March 26, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Register now at ingomu.com/RiseAfterLayoff and secure your spot before time runs out.

Ingomu: Empowering Individuals Through Coaching

Ingomu's mission is to help individuals unlock their potential and achieve personal and professional growth. Through live and on-demand coaching sessions, the platform makes expert guidance accessible and affordable, empowering users to reach their goals and navigate career transitions with confidence.

"We understand the challenges federal workers face during this time of uncertainty, and we're here to provide the support they need," added Wynant. "By offering this free program, we're helping participants turn this transition into a new beginning."