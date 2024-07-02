Kris Putnam-Walkerly Honored with Business Excellence in Philanthropy Award

CLEVELAND July 2, 2024 – Kris Putnam-Walkerly, President of Putnam Consulting Group, has been recognized for Business Excellence in Philanthropy by the prestigious Lawyer International's Legal 100 – 2024 Awards. These awards celebrate the top 100 professional firms and individuals worldwide, acknowledging their exceptional contributions to their respective fields.

The Legal 100 – 2024 Awards are designed to showcase firms and individuals that consistently deliver outstanding service and demonstrate a remarkable ability, leading to exceptional results. This year, Lawyer International received over 363,512 votes from third-party nominations and self-submissions, which were carefully analyzed to identify the standout professionals of the year.

The selection criteria for the Legal 100 – 2024 Awards included the ability to handle complex situations, continuous innovation, and maintaining high service quality in a challenging global economy. The selection process involved a global panel of esteemed professionals and experts from the legal, banking, private equity, and corporate finance sectors.

As the largest wealth transfer in history unfolds, with an estimated $86 Trillion set to be passed down over the next several decades, Kris Putnam-Walkerly emphasizes the critical importance of integrating charitable giving into estate planning and wealth management strategies. In response, she developed a complimentary resource, "5 Charitable Giving Mistakes That Cost Advisors Money," designed specifically for attorneys and advisors of ultra-high-net-worth clients. This guide aims to empower advisors to confidently expand their philanthropic service offerings and better support their clients' charitable giving goals.

Kris Putnam-Walkerly expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating: "I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious award. This recognition underscores the dedication of the entire team at Putnam Consulting Group to advancing impactful philanthropy. Our goal is to help philanthropists and foundations achieve transformative change, and this accolade inspires us to continue striving for excellence."

About Putnam Consulting Group:



Putnam Consulting Group is a global philanthropy consultancy that assists ultra-high-net-worth families, private foundations, family offices, and wealth advisors in making a significant impact with their charitable giving. For 25 years, leading philanthropists have entrusted Putnam Consulting Group and President Kris Putnam-Walkerly to transform their giving and elevate their impact. Services include strategic advising, bespoke consulting, philanthropic strategy development, succession planning, and executive coaching. Clients include prominent names such as the Charles and Helen Schwab Foundation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, David and Lucile Packard Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, Fujitsu, J.M. Smucker Company, Annie E. Casey Foundation, American Endowment Foundation, and numerous others, including families and foundations that prefer anonymity.

Kris is an award-winning author, speaker, and advisor. Her latest book is Delusional Altruism: Why Philanthropists Fail To Achieve Change and What They Can Do To Transform Giving (Wiley). Kris regularly contributes expert philanthropic commentary to leading media outlets such as Forbes.com, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Bloomberg, NPR's Morning Report, Robb Report, Stanford Social Innovation Review, The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Family Office Magazine, Variety, Thrive Global, Financial Advisor Magazine, WealthManagement.com, ThinkAdvisor, Worth Magazine, and more.

