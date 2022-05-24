Kick-Off Reception Introduces Washington Educational and Cultural Attache Association

WASHINGTON EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL ATTACHÉ ASSOCIATION (WECAA) KICK-OFF RECEPTION

Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia - 5:30 PM-8:30 PM

Indonesian Ambassador, His Excellency Rosan Perkasa Roeslani and the Washington Educational and Cultural Attaché Association (WECAA) cordially invite you to attend WECAA's official inauguration as a nonprofit institution. The WECAA is a professional association of educational and cultural attaches, which was just incorporated as a nonprofit corporation under the District of Columbia Nonprofit Corporation Act of 2010.

Media is welcome.

The purposes of the Association include the following:

Firstly, to foster professional, cultural, and social ties in the educational and cultural attaché community in Washington D.C. and in strengthening relations with the United States of America;

Secondly, to increase exchanges within the educational and cultural attaché community, business community, and other communities in Washington D.C. in the areas of academics, culture, and sports and to foster the development thereof among the youth, students, educators, artists, and budding leaders in the U.S. and other countries; and

Finally, to provide members with professional development opportunities.



(See attached Bylaws.)

WECAA was originally established three years ago by Dr. Popy Rufaidah, Educational and Cultural Attaché at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia; Jan Du Plain, President of Du Plain Global Enterprises, Inc., a public relations executive who has worked with the embassy community for more than 20-years; and Victor Shiblie, President of the Washington Diplomat, the influential flagship multimedia and public diplomacy company serving U.S.-based diplomatic and government communities.

WHAT: Official Inauguration of the Washington Educational and Cultural Attaché Association (WECAA) as a recognized nonprofit.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 – 5:30 PM-8:30 PM

WHERE: Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, DC.

WHY: To celebrate WECAA and network with embassy attachés.

WHO: Indonesian Ambassador, His Excellency Rosan Perkasa Roeslani

Popy Rufaidah , Attaché of Education and Culture, Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia

Victor Shiblie , Founder of Washington Diplomat

Jan Du Plain , The CEO and President of Du Plain Global Enterprises, Inc

Education and Cultural Attaches from dozens of embassies

Other VIPs from government and industry.

Popy Rufaidah is the Attaché of Education and Culture, in the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Washington DC, U.S.A. Her role is enhancing the collaborations in education, research, science and technology between the U.S. and Indonesia and increasing Cultural Diplomacy that creates stronger relations with the U.S. She is a Professor in Marketing and Strategic Management from Universitas Padjadjaran, in Bandung, Indonesia and has professional international experiences across the world in the fields since 1992. She is one of the founders of the Association.

Victor Shiblie is founder of Washington Diplomat, an influential flagship multimedia and public diplomacy company servicing US-based diplomatic and government communities. His professional's experiences are supporting foreign governments in promoting economic agendas and foreign policy interests, increasing tourism, creating a favorable public image, and facilitating international understanding among U.S. government officials and policymakers. She is one of the founders of the Association.

Jan Du Plain is the CEO and President of Du Plain Global Enterprises, Inc., a global public relation, and special events company that represents a variety of media, international, cultural and diplomatic organizations. Her professional roles are as an international special events coordinator and public relations specialist in culture, trade, philanthropic, and diplomatic programs across the world. She is one of the founders of the Association.

###

PRESS CONTACTS:

Jan Du Plain- 202-486-7004 or janduplain@gmail.com

Victor Shiblie- 301-933-3552 vshiblie@washdiplomat.com