Keynote Speaker McInnis Appears on The Best Morning Routine podcast

Keynote speaker, comedian, and change expert Jan McInnis was a special guests on

Dr. Lunide Louis's renowned podcast, "The Best Morning Routine, Ever". McInnis discussed how she structures her mornings and its impact on how she gets up, dresses-up, and shows-up every day. Be sure to listen to this powerful episode! The link is below.

Known for blending humor and insights into the challenges of change, McInnis shared her perspective on her morning routine, staying positive, managing uncertainty, and, of course, "finding the funny".

Dr. Lunide Louis, host of The Best Morning Routine, Ever, is celebrated for her engaging interviews with industry leaders, influencers, and innovators who offer actionable tips to jumpstart their mornings and lead successful lives. Her podcast is a great destination for listeners seeking inspiration, personal growth strategies, and habits that foster fulfillment and success. In her episode with McInnis, audiences can expect a lively and insightful conversation that includes humor and unique insights for their everyday routines.

According to the podcast website:

Jim Rohn says, "Success is nothing more than a few simple principles, practiced every day!" Here at the Best Morning Routine Ever podcast, we like to say, No one stumbles upon success, there are principles, habits used on a daily bases to thrive and it starts with your morning routine. Be ready to be transformed by the renewal of your mind! The podcast goes forth to bless, heal, inspire, elevate and dignify the minds and hearts of men and women listening all over the world! The show discusses effective morning routine tips and chats with entrepreneurs and thought leaders in their appropriate fields on how their healthy morning habits have contributed to their success.

About Keynote Speaker and Comedian Jan McInnis

With over 20 years of experience as a keynote speaker and comedian, McInnis is no stranger to using comedy to connect with audiences. She has performed across the United States, delivering her popular keynote, "Finding the Funny in Change", which highlights how humor can help people cope with workplace transitions and personal challenges.

This episode will inspire listeners and give them some insight into Jan's successful morning routine.

For more information on Jan McInnis, visit her website at [www.TheWorkLady.com] http://www.TheWorkLady.com). To catch her appearance on *The Best Morning Routine*, tune in to the podcast here:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/laughter-is-the-best-business-strategy-w-jan-mcinnis/id1471376311?i=1000673011935

