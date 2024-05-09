Keynote Speaker Jan McInnis’s Latest Humor Article, 500 Trees and Me

Jan McInnis, a popular keynote speaker and comedian, is excited to announce the publication of her latest humor article, "500 Trees and Me." The article delves into McInnis's experiences as president of the Alexandria, VA Jaycees in 1988, when she was faced with an unexpected twist in organizing the annual Christmas tree sale.

In "500 Trees and Me," McInnis recounts the surprise challenge back in pre-cell phone days, when 500 Christmas trees were supposed to be delivered to a lot. Out of the blue just hours before having the trees delivered, she got a furious phone call from the lot owner who knew nothing about the lot that her realtor had rented to the Jaycees.

"I was in a panic, but since I didn't have time for a full-blown meltdown, I took a deep breath, waited a few seconds for her to calm down, and then launched into my explanation," quipped McInnis.

As McInnis navigated this dicey phone conversation, she learned a valuable lesson in negotiations and being personable in business.

The Alexandria Jaycees is a community service organization for young adults up to age 40. The Jaycees are a nationwide group with chapters throughout the world. Check out your local city for a chapter near you and get involved in many fun and engaging community projects.

