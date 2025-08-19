Keynote Speaker Jan McInnis’s Go-To Tools

Make sure you're using these tools for time and task managmenet

Keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis is best known for helping audiences find the funny in change, but behind the scenes, she also relies on practical tools to keep her business running smoothly.

From writing to emailing to video production, McInnis has discovered simple tech solutions that save time and energy for busy professionals.

"People assume I just show up, tell jokes and advice, and then head home," McInnis says. "But there's a whole business side to what I do, and these tools help me keep it running without losing my mind."

One of McInnis's most trusted assistants? AI. While it doesn't write her press releases or articles, it polishes what she creates, making sure grammar and flow are spot-on. She suggests asking AI not only for editing help but also for catchy headlines and keywords.

To speed up repetitive tasks, McInnis uses text replacement software such as Text Expander; gmail also has a built-in option. By typing a single word, she can drop in an entire paragraph, saving hours each week.

When creating video content, a teleprompter app on her phone—PromptSmart—keeps her message clear and on track. "It takes the stress out of remembering every word," she says.

For email follow-up, Mail Suite helps track who opens her messages. "They may still ghost you," McInnis laughs, "but at least you'll know they received your info."

For outsourcing, McInnis turns to Fiverr, where she's found freelancers who handle everything from research to editing. "Not everything requires a top-tier expert," she notes. "Some tasks, like research, can be done well and more affordably by newcomers."

And for scheduling and reminders, McInnis recommends Boomerang as a simple yet powerful bonus tool.

"These aren't fancy or expensive programs," McInnis says. "But they're game-changers for anyone juggling communication, content, and clients, oh, and lots and lots of travel!"

