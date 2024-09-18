Keynote Speaker Jan McInnis Embarks on Nationwide Tour

Jan McInnis, renowned keynote speaker and comedian, is set to travel across the U.S., delivering her acclaimed keynote, *Finding the Funny in Change*, to a wide variety of industries. McInnis will bring her unique blend of humor and insight to cities such as Little Rock, AR; Nashville, TN; Hays, KS; Washington, DC; Florence, IN; Saratoga, NY; Milwaukee, WI; and Des Moines, IA.

With over 20 years of experience, McInnis has mastered the art of using humor to help professionals navigate change. She will be speaking to a broad range of industries, including health care executives, law clerks, accountants, human resources professionals, radiation oncology experts, home health administrators, occupational health professionals, and more.

McInnis' ability to connect with diverse audiences through humor makes her a sought-after keynote speaker. Her presentations are designed to help professionals cope with the stress of change while learning to find the lighter side of transitions in their personal and professional lives.

In her popular keynote, Finding the Funny in Change, Jan shows audiences how to diffuse tension instantly, kick off tough conversations, and enhance communication through using humor. "Audiences really connect with this keynote and my clean humor," quips McInnis.

An attendee from last week's conference in New York for assisted living nurses raved about McInnis' performance:

*"I thought that your presentation was incredible! Thank you for keeping us engaged and teaching us about humor."*

McInnis is excited to continue her tour and share her message with more audiences across the country. Whether it's corporate professionals or health care workers, McInnis' keynote is designed to offer a fresh perspective on how to use humor as a powerful tool during times of change.

For more information about Jan McInnis and her upcoming tour dates, or to book her for your event, visit her website TheWorkLady.com or contact her assistant Brenda@TheWorkLady.com