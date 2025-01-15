Keynote Speaker & Comedian McInnis Launches Newsletter on Substack, Medium

Jan McInnis, renowned keynote speaker and comedian with over 20 years of experience, is thrilled to announce the launch of her new newsletter, now available on Substack and Medium. Her Substack newsletter is titled Punchlines and Plot Twists: Tales from My Comedy Journey, and it offers a unique and humorous glimpse into the world of comedy and the lessons McInnis has learned along the way.

It is available at https://substack.com/@janmcinnis, and is a curated collection of stories, insights, and reflections from McInnis's extensive career in comedy and keynote speaking. From navigating the highs and lows of stand-up to finding humor in the unexpected, Punchlines and Plot Twists promises to entertain and inspire readers from all walks of life.

"I'm excited to share my experiences and the behind-the-scenes moments that have shaped my journey," said McInnis. "Humor has been a powerful tool in my life, not just on stage but in dealing with life's changes and challenges. My hope is that readers will find laughter, encouragement, and maybe even a new perspective through my stories."

In addition to Substack, McInnis's content will also be featured on Medium, where she'll also share a blend of humor, storytelling, and practical advice. Her Medium profile can be accessed at https://medium.com/@janmcinnis.

The newsletters are tailored for comedy enthusiasts, event planners, and anyone looking for a dose of laughter, inspiration, and sage advice that you can use in any business. Whether you're a fan of her keynote speeches like Finding the Funny in Change or simply enjoy hilarious storytelling, McInnis's writing offers something for everyone.

Jan McInnis has made a career out of finding the funny in everyday situations. Her engaging style and ability to connect with audiences have made her a sought-after humorous keynote speaker cross the country. With this new venture, she hopes to expand her reach and connect with fans in a more personal way.

To subscribe and stay updated, visit Jan's Substack at https://substack.com/@janmcinnis and follow her on Medium at https://medium.com/@janmcinnis