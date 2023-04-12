Keynote Jan McInnis Shares Insightful and Hilarious Tips on Her Path to Success

If you're looking for some inspiration to overcome your struggles and achieve success, look no further than Jan McInnis. The hilarious funny motivational speaker and comedian is the latest guest on Josh Baker's podcast, "Intelligent Conversations," where she shares her insights on her keys to success.

In this week's episode, Jan and Josh discuss the importance of pivoting and embracing new opportunities, as well as the endless possibilities that come with having an open mind. But it's not just about being funny - Jan also offers invaluable advice on how to build confidence and overcome self-doubt.

"Everyone has a form of intelligence within them, and it's important to recognize that and have intelligent conversations with others," said Josh Baker, the host of "Intelligent Conversations." "Jan is a perfect example of someone who has honed her skills and succeeded in a highly competitive industry. Her insights are sure to inspire and entertain our listeners."

Jan McInnis is a keynote speaker, stand-up comedian, author and comedy writer who shared her humor keynotes with thousands of organizations from health care associations for fortune 500 companies. She has also appeared in several high-profile publications, including "The Wall Street Journal" and "The Huffington Post," and she has sold comedy material to everyone from radio stations to the Tonight Show monologue with Jay Leno.

Listeners of "Intelligent Conversations" will not want to miss this week's episode, which offers a unique blend of humor and motivational insights. Tune in now to hear Jan's hilarious tips on how to succeed in comedy and in life.

About Josh:

Josh Baker is the host of "Intelligent Conversations," a podcast that explores the intelligence and insights of people from all walks of life. He is a passionate entrepreneur and lifelong learner who is always seeking new challenges and opportunities to grow.