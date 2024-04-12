“Keynote Chronicles” LinkedIn newsletter Bridges Comedy and Leadership

Los Angeles, CA – Popular Keynote Speaker and Comedian Jan McInnis, has announced the debut of her insightful LinkedIn newsletter, "Keynote Chronicles Humor News." This exciting new series merges the worlds of stand-up comedy and professional leadership, offering unique insights and strategies that promise to enhance business skills through using the tools and techniques that comedians use.

With the tagline, "Stand-up Strategies - 2-minute stories connecting comedy techniques with business skills for successful leadership," Jan McInnis draws from her extensive background in comedy to provide subscribers with powerful stories from her comedy club days. Each story includes a quick leadership take-away tip that readers can use in both their business and personal life.

Published every Saturday morning through her Linkedin Page - Subscribe on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/build-relation/newsletter-follow?entityUrn=7016466499594829825

- McInnis offers up stories such as "How Dolly Parton Saved My Comedy Career " – when her and Dolly's paths crossed to "Landing a Big Fish" – where she had a brush with major fame in a major movie. All of these stories are true from her years on the road in comedy, and they all include humor, insights, and lessons that leaders can apply to their lives.

"Comedians command an audience, motivate people to DO something (laugh), and handle hecklers expertly. Leaders do the same things, they just call them by different names." says McInnis. She continues that, "Leaders can learn many business skills from comedians, and no, I don't mean writing jokes."

Jan McInnis brings more than two decades of experience as a stand-up comedian and keynote speaker, making her uniquely qualified to bridge lessons from comedy over to corporate.

"Keynote Chronicles Humor News" is available now. Subscribers can look forward to weekly editions filled with humor, wisdom, and practical strategies that promise not just to inform, but also to entertain.

