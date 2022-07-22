Sunday, July 24, 2022

Keto Diet -- Zoom Fitness – Climate Expert



Is Keto Good for Your Gut?



Victoria Bowmann -- Cleansing and Detoxification







Food fads come and go, and in the last decade the keto diet has come into that realm. However, unlike most fads, this one actually has a long medical track record of positive health benefits for numerous conditions. It was introduced by modern physicians as a treatment for epilepsy in the 1920s, and was the protocol of choice for these conditions for over two decades. Then, with advent of modern anti-epileptic drug treatments, its use declined dramatically. However, we know that pharmaceutical medications come with side-effects, some of them tragic.



Name: Victoria Bowmann



Dateline: Phoenix, AZ United States



Direct Phone: 602-971-8392



vbowmann@cox.net



See her press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/10963



Gym rats and therapists: How to get motivated for Zoom group fitness classes?



Coach Castle -- Exercise Expert







If you're a mere commoner without a full equipped gym, then you'll need to make whatever space you have work. That might mean setting up a mini gym in your basement or simply moving the coffee table over three inches to fit a yoga mat. Whatever you have to move/set up/dismantle, do it well before your scheduled workout (say, the night prior if you plan on getting up and working out), so there are no barriers or excuses



Schedule a Time to Work out every day Let's be honest, the first 5 or 10 minutes of working out can be really hard, especially when you have a list of excuses ready in your mind. To make it easier to fit in a daily workout, delegate a set time each day to exercise. Based on your schedule, commitments, and the flexibility of working out at home, you can set a designated time to lift weights, run on the treadmill, do circuit training or practice yoga moves.



Name: Coach Castle



Group: Brick by Brick



Dateline: Wilton Mannors, FL United States



Direct Phone: 518-651-5951



castleinprogress@gmail.com



See his press room here: https://www.expertclick.com/ex/Exercise-Expert



Jim Mathis, IPCS, CSP, CSJMT, MDiv. - The Reinvention PRO







World markets are on a roller coaster from global pandemic events that are changing daily. Business leader and Reinvention PRO Jim Mathis, IPCS, CSP, CSJMT, MDiv. isn't surprised. 'We've got to realize that things aren't coming back like they were before... they will be different. Successful leaders will adapt accordingly.' Mathis says that business leaders prepare well for the future so they don't have to repair later… because normal changes almost every 6 months now! Reinvention Made Easy is about how business leaders can reinvent themselves in a world of higher expectations and constant change and challenges. 'Get Used to Different!' How can we adjust to the different post-pandemic world of business and value people?



Jim Mathis, PCS, CSP, CSJMT



St. Augustine, FL



United States



Contact Phone: 404-922-8199



jim@jimmathis.com



See his press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/ex/The-Reinvention-PRO



Dr. Robert Reuschlein, Empire and Climate Expert







Dr. Bob Reuschlein's futuristic nine fields of interdisciplinary talent in math, science, engineering, wargaming, politics, business, academics, peace economics, and climate science amaze audiences with his many insights. His prediction models have the potential to transform macroeconomic theory tenfold and also improve global warming theory tenfold.



His techniques combine rare basic research and engineering/accounting accuracy with business and political astuteness. Bob crushed Gary Gygax in their only direct wargame before he went on to invent Dungeons and Dragons in 1974. Bob later held several political party positions in the state of Oregon: state executive committee, national convention delegate, and was on the 1984 electoral college slate. He graduated from the U.S. third ranked electrical engineering program joining four honor societies. Bob has been listed in various Who's Who five decades. Books: Peace Economics, Strength Through Peace, Real Economy, 25th Anniversary video of Peace Economics with booklet in 2010. Unlike the baffled IPCC climate experts he can explain the fifteen year slowing in global warming 1998-2013 and predicts it will accelerate after 2025. Go to the website www.realeconomy.com for details and links to academia.edu and wordpress.com.



Bob's done countless radio and television interviews and has written monthly columns and commentaries for decades. His background is multi-decades long in politics and business, technical in engineering and accounting. Topics: leadership, innovation; investments; economics; war; climate; politics; history; empires; 54 year cycle; managed 11 retail stores; ethanol; and super fund.



Dr. Robert W. Reuschlein



Madison, WI



608-230-6640



Contact via email at: bobreuschlein@gmail.com



See his press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/12613



