Kaufman Policy Conference to Examine Turmoil in Banking Markets

The George G. Kaufman Center for Financial Policy Studies at the Quinlan School of Business of Loyola University Chicago's 2023 Policy Conference will examine "Recent Turmoil in Banking Markets: Evidence, Causes, Regulatory Response, Lessons, and Future Needs" on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Loyola's Schreiber Center, 16 E. Pearson St. 9th Floor, Wintrust Hall, Chicago.

Keynote speakers will be Sheila Bair, former chair, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Loretta Mester, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

Research and policy presentations will examine recent turmoil in banking markets, issues associated with accessing credit, and topics related to the research efforts of the late Loyola Professor Dr. George G. Kaufman in bank regulatory reform, monetary policy, and financial services regulations imposed to achieve social goals.

The public is invited, and topics will be presented for a broad audience.

Attendance is free but registration is required at: https://loyolafamilybusinesscenter.formstack.com/forms/policy_conference_2023.

For more information about the conference, log on to https://bit.ly/45HUEhU.

Discussants, panelists, and authors will be Sumit Agarwal, National University of Singapore; Gene Amromin, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago; J. Brandon Bolen, Mississippi College; Itzhak Ben-David, Ohio State University; Lamont Black, DePaul University; Charles W. Calomiris, Columbia University; Robert S. Chirinko, University of Illinois Chicago; Robert DeYoung, University of Kansas; Gregory Elliehausen, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; Douglas Evanoff, executive director, Kaufman Center; John Grigsby, University of Chicago; Ali Hortascu, University of Chicago; Charles M. Kahn, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; Gregor Matvos, Northwestern University; Thomas W. Miller, Mississippi State University; Edward Prescott, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland; Stephen Quinn, Texas Christian University; Willam Roberds, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Jung Sakong, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago; Amit Seru, Stanford University; Carl R. Tannenbaum, Northern Trust; Vincent Yao, Georgia State University; and Alexander K. Zentefis, Yale University School of Management.

The George G. Kaufman Center for Financial Policies Studies at the Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University Chicago is named for the late George G. Kaufman, PhD, who was one of the world's leading experts on banking, a prolific researcher, and the highly regarded John F. Smith Professor of Economics and Finance at Loyola University Chicago. The center contributes to the debate on current financial services policy issues and builds on George Kaufman's work to understand the role of the banking/financial sector in promoting economic growth and financial stability.