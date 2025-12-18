From: Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian Springfield , OR Thursday, December 18, 2025



Dirt in their DNA Video Clip: Click to Watch https://vimeo.com/732175641?fl=tl&fe=ec Steven Potter: How do things get worse for farmers if they go unchecked? Katie Glanville: Things just continue to build. You know, a lot of times, people — if we're considering depression and things like that — will kind of start to self-isolate more. They might kind of start caring less about themselves. And then not only personally, but then with the farm, you might notice things starting to slide. That just, it gets to a point then where things build and people are kind of like, "I don't even know what to do or where to turn." They feel hopeless. And when people start to feel hopeless, then that's when we really get worried about them and concerned for — are they having suicidal thoughts? For More: https://pbswisconsin.org/news-item/katie-glanville-on-how-mental-stresses-escalate-for-farmers/ #suicideprevention #MentalHealthMatters

#EndTheStigma

#YouAreNotAlone

#GatekeeperTraining

#TalkAboutIt

#BreakTheSilence

#construction

#constructionsuicide

#suicideconstruction

#farmers

#agriculture

#farmerssuicide

