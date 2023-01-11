Speaker
Kansas farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode stigma of mental illness
Suicide Prevention as an Agriculture Health and Safety Issue
 
https://vimeo.com/732175641 Sedgwick County farmer: 'Sick and tired of going to other people's funerals out here' MANHATTAN — Sedgwick County farmer Mick Rausch's struggle with depression coincided with his brother's cancer diagnosis and a freeze that thwarted harvest of a wheat crop. Rausch had promised his father-in-law that he would not let the family's century-old farm go under. Quitting wasn't an option, he said. He kept shoving aside reality of compounding stress and strain. He dodged his wife's inquiries. He didn't want to utter three powerful words: I need help. The problem came to a head when he crawled under a piece of farm equipment to perform routine maintenance and ended up taking a three-hour nap. That out-of-character slumber convinced him to get serious about his mental well-being. Read more: https://kansasreflector.com/2023/01/04/kansas-farmers-ranchers-plant-seeds-of-change-to-erode-stigma-of-mental-illness/

