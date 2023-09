From: Arnie Wexler -- Compulsive Gambling Addiction Expert Boynton Beach , FL Monday, September 11, 2023

The rise in sports gambling on the internet and phone has impacted the prevalence of gambling addiction, given the ease with which young people can access online sports gambling platforms So many young people are getting addicted to gambling. With the media's increased coverage of gambling in sports, you The media plays a role in contributing to the rise of gambling addiction Its getting so bad that i get calls almost every day from mothers and fathers looking 4 help for there kids The suicide rate of young gamblers is higher then other addictions You can now bet your life and $ with out leaving your home The states love it as the are getting $ from gamblers but its blood $ and some of the gamblers $ is coming from embezzlement and white collar crime The earlier a person starts gambling the greater the risk they will become an addicted gambler Kids as Young as 11 Are Becoming Addicted to Online Gambling "Gambling ads may use more humor or celebrity endorsement or memes that may appeal to children and young people children introduced to gambling by age 12 are four times more likely to develop a problem Get to arnie wexler 954 -5015270 aswexler@aol.com Arnie & Sheila Wexler Associates have been helping individuals overcome gambling addiction for over 55 years. With the recent surge in sports gambling, their expertise and guidance are more critical than ever. Arnie Wexler is a recovering compulsive gambler himself, having placed his last bet in 1968. Sheila Wexler is the Executive Director of the Compulsive Gambling Foundation. Arnie and Sheila Wexler have provided extensive training on Compulsive, Problem and Underage Gambling, to more than 40,000 gaming employees (personnel and executives) and have written Responsible Gaming Programs for major gaming companies. In addition, they have worked with Gaming Boards and Regulators, presented educational workshops nationally and internationally and have provided expert witness testimony.