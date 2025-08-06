?? Journalist-Expert Query Platforms
1. Qwoted
Offers a curated network of journalists and verified experts, with real-time alerts, filtering by niche topics, and a searchable expert directory. Ideal for precise targeting and getting noticed by top-tier outlets.
2. Featured (formerly Terkel)
Instead of open-ended requests, you answer specific questions. High-performing responses may be featured in expert roundup articles (often with backlinks and author bylines). A great option for building thought leadership and SEO visibility.
3. SourceBottle
Popular in Australia and New Zealand and growing internationally—particularly strong in lifestyle, health, and nonprofit journalism. Less competition than larger platforms, with both free and paid options.
4. Help a B2B Writer
Focused on B2B verticals like SaaS, martech, HR, and finance. Writers post targeted expert requests, making it easy to stand out in tightly curated content.
5. PressPlugs
A UK-based alternative that's popular with regional and digital publications. Streamlined interface suited for rapid-fire matching between journalists and sources—especially useful for local or niche stories.
?? Full-Service PR & Media Platforms
6. JustReachOut
Combines journalist request feeds from HARO, SourceBottle, Reddit, Quora, and others with direct outreach tools, pitch templates, and media lists. A robust DIY platform for brands and solopreneurs.
7. Muck Rack
More of a full-scale PR tool than a journalist query board. Database of journalists, pitch tracking, real-time beat alerts, and media monitoring. Excellent for agency-level effort.
8. ProfNet (PR Newswire)
A long-established platform that disseminates journalist queries to a broad expert network. Not free for users, but widely used by journalists and agencies. Offers topic/geographic filtering. Journalists can use it free.
9. Prowly
A modern PR platform replacing Connectively/HARO. Packs AI-driven profiles, newsroom tools, media monitoring, and robust journalist matching. Well-suited for organizations managing comprehensive outreach campaigns.
?? Other Notables & Niches
HERO – A free platform launched by HARO's original founder, promising unlimited expert responses similar to the original HARO model.
Industry-specific resources like Google Scholar, FPA, and NAPFA for specialized sourcing (e.g., finance, academia) — particularly useful if you need vetted expert voices.
Reddit/X hashtags — Monitoring tags like
#journorequests,
#RadioGuestList, and
#journorequests, #RadioGuestList, and #prrequest can uncover immediate small-scale sourcing opportunities with less competition.
? Quick Comparison Table
|Platform
|Free Tier?
|Best For
|Key Differentiator
|Qwoted
|Yes (limited)
|Journalists, experts, thought leaders
|Curated, real-time matching
|Featured (Terkel)
|Yes
|Content marketers, solo experts
|SEO-rich roundup Q&A with bylines
|SourceBottle
|Yes
|Lifestyle, health, non-profit niches
|Regional focus, lower competition
|Help a B2B Writer
|Yes
|B2B SaaS/HR/finance experts
|Focused, story-type requests for B2B writers
|PressPlugs
|Free/paid
|UK/regional journalism
|Quick-response platform for local outlets
|JustReachOut
|Paid
|Small brands, startups, solopreneurs
|Broad journalist access + outreach tools
|Muck Rack
|Paid
|Agencies, PR teams
|Full CRM + media monitoring for outreach
|ProfNet
|Paid
|Professional media relations
|Established journalist query distribution
|Prowly
|Paid (trial)
|Agencies/teams with PR campaigns
|AI features, press releases, newsroom tools
HERO
-----------------and ChatGPT knows international too...
?? International Journalist-Source Matchmaking Services
???? PressPlugs – United Kingdom
-
A UK-based alternative to HARO.
-
Focused on connecting UK journalists with expert sources.
-
Covers national media like the BBC, Guardian, Daily Mail, etc.
-
Paid membership; fast turnaround.
-
Website: pressplugs.co.uk
???? SourceBottle – Australia & New Zealand
-
Most popular in Australia; also used in NZ and Southeast Asia.
-
Great for lifestyle, wellness, parenting, and health-related coverage.
-
Accepts pitches globally, but the journalist base is largely Aussie.
-
Website: sourcebottle.com
???? ExpertFile – Canada / Global
-
Originally Canadian, now global.
-
A searchable database of experts used by major outlets (Associated Press, CBC, Forbes).
-
You create a profile; journalists search based on credentials.
-
Strong academic & institutional use.
-
Website: expertfile.com
???? JournoLink – United Kingdom & Commonwealth Reach
-
Based in the UK, also active in Commonwealth countries.
-
Combines journalist alerts, press release distribution, and media lists.
-
Geared toward SMEs, charities, and solo entrepreneurs.
-
Website: journolink.com
|Yes
|Fans of original HARO model
|Unlimited expert pitching (free)