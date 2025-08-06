https://profnet.prnewswire.com/profnethome/what-is-profnet.aspx

?? Journalist-Expert Query Platforms

1. Qwoted

Offers a curated network of journalists and verified experts, with real-time alerts, filtering by niche topics, and a searchable expert directory. Ideal for precise targeting and getting noticed by top-tier outlets. Cody Arsenault+15Newswire Jet+15The 215 Guys+15

2. Featured (formerly Terkel)

Instead of open-ended requests, you answer specific questions. High-performing responses may be featured in expert roundup articles (often with backlinks and author bylines). A great option for building thought leadership and SEO visibility. Newswire Jet

3. SourceBottle

Popular in Australia and New Zealand and growing internationally—particularly strong in lifestyle, health, and nonprofit journalism. Less competition than larger platforms, with both free and paid options. Newswire Jet

4. Help a B2B Writer

Focused on B2B verticals like SaaS, martech, HR, and finance. Writers post targeted expert requests, making it easy to stand out in tightly curated content. Contentellect+8Newswire Jet+8blog.justreachout.io+8

5. PressPlugs

A UK-based alternative that's popular with regional and digital publications. Streamlined interface suited for rapid-fire matching between journalists and sources—especially useful for local or niche stories. Contentellect+12Newswire Jet+12Prowly+12

?? Full-Service PR & Media Platforms

6. JustReachOut

Combines journalist request feeds from HARO, SourceBottle, Reddit, Quora, and others with direct outreach tools, pitch templates, and media lists. A robust DIY platform for brands and solopreneurs. affiliama.com+6blog.justreachout.io+6Press Hook+6

7. Muck Rack

More of a full-scale PR tool than a journalist query board. Database of journalists, pitch tracking, real-time beat alerts, and media monitoring. Excellent for agency-level effort. blog.justreachout.io

8. ProfNet (PR Newswire)

A long-established platform that disseminates journalist queries to a broad expert network. Not free for users, but widely used by journalists and agencies. Offers topic/geographic filtering. Journalists can use it free. Contentellectprofnet.prnewswire.com

9. Prowly

A modern PR platform replacing Connectively/HARO. Packs AI-driven profiles, newsroom tools, media monitoring, and robust journalist matching. Well-suited for organizations managing comprehensive outreach campaigns. phillipstemann.com+3Prowly+3The 215 Guys+3

?? Other Notables & Niches

HERO – A free platform launched by HARO's original founder, promising unlimited expert responses similar to the original HARO model. phillipstemann.com

Industry-specific resources like Google Scholar, FPA, and NAPFA for specialized sourcing (e.g., finance, academia) — particularly useful if you need vetted expert voices. Business Journalism

Reddit/X hashtags — Monitoring tags like #journorequests , #RadioGuestList , and #prrequest can uncover immediate small-scale sourcing opportunities with less competition. blog.justreachout.io+2socialsinsider.com+2

