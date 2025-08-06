Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Journalist-Expert Query Platforms
Text
Journalist-Expert Query Platforms
From:
Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Washington, DC
Wednesday, August 6, 2025

 
Off the top of my mind:
 
Round-up of services that offer journalist questions:
https://www.helpareporter.com/
https://sourceofsources.com/
https://www.expertclick.com/interviewclick/
https://www.prleads.com/
https://profnet.prnewswire.com/profnethome/what-is-profnet.aspx
 
Then I asked ChatGPT
 

?? Journalist-Expert Query Platforms

1. Qwoted

Offers a curated network of journalists and verified experts, with real-time alerts, filtering by niche topics, and a searchable expert directory. Ideal for precise targeting and getting noticed by top-tier outlets. Cody Arsenault+15Newswire Jet+15The 215 Guys+15

2. Featured (formerly Terkel)

Instead of open-ended requests, you answer specific questions. High-performing responses may be featured in expert roundup articles (often with backlinks and author bylines). A great option for building thought leadership and SEO visibility. Newswire Jet

3. SourceBottle

Popular in Australia and New Zealand and growing internationally—particularly strong in lifestyle, health, and nonprofit journalism. Less competition than larger platforms, with both free and paid options. Newswire Jet

4. Help a B2B Writer

Focused on B2B verticals like SaaS, martech, HR, and finance. Writers post targeted expert requests, making it easy to stand out in tightly curated content. Contentellect+8Newswire Jet+8blog.justreachout.io+8

5. PressPlugs

A UK-based alternative that's popular with regional and digital publications. Streamlined interface suited for rapid-fire matching between journalists and sources—especially useful for local or niche stories. Contentellect+12Newswire Jet+12Prowly+12

?? Full-Service PR & Media Platforms

6. JustReachOut

Combines journalist request feeds from HARO, SourceBottle, Reddit, Quora, and others with direct outreach tools, pitch templates, and media lists. A robust DIY platform for brands and solopreneurs. affiliama.com+6blog.justreachout.io+6Press Hook+6

7. Muck Rack

More of a full-scale PR tool than a journalist query board. Database of journalists, pitch tracking, real-time beat alerts, and media monitoring. Excellent for agency-level effort. blog.justreachout.io

8. ProfNet (PR Newswire)

A long-established platform that disseminates journalist queries to a broad expert network. Not free for users, but widely used by journalists and agencies. Offers topic/geographic filtering. Journalists can use it free. Contentellectprofnet.prnewswire.com

9. Prowly

A modern PR platform replacing Connectively/HARO. Packs AI-driven profiles, newsroom tools, media monitoring, and robust journalist matching. Well-suited for organizations managing comprehensive outreach campaigns. phillipstemann.com+3Prowly+3The 215 Guys+3

?? Other Notables & Niches

  • HERO – A free platform launched by HARO's original founder, promising unlimited expert responses similar to the original HARO model. phillipstemann.com

  • Industry-specific resources like Google Scholar, FPA, and NAPFA for specialized sourcing (e.g., finance, academia) — particularly useful if you need vetted expert voices. Business Journalism

  • Reddit/X hashtags — Monitoring tags like #journorequests, #RadioGuestList, and #prrequest can uncover immediate small-scale sourcing opportunities with less competition. blog.justreachout.io+2socialsinsider.com+2

? Quick Comparison Table

Platform Free Tier? Best For Key Differentiator
Qwoted Yes (limited) Journalists, experts, thought leaders Curated, real-time matching
Featured (Terkel) Yes Content marketers, solo experts SEO-rich roundup Q&A with bylines
SourceBottle Yes Lifestyle, health, non-profit niches Regional focus, lower competition
Help a B2B Writer Yes B2B SaaS/HR/finance experts Focused, story-type requests for B2B writers
PressPlugs Free/paid UK/regional journalism Quick-response platform for local outlets
JustReachOut Paid Small brands, startups, solopreneurs Broad journalist access + outreach tools
Muck Rack Paid Agencies, PR teams Full CRM + media monitoring for outreach
ProfNet Paid Professional media relations Established journalist query distribution
Prowly Paid (trial) Agencies/teams with PR campaigns AI features, press releases, newsroom tools

HERO

 

 

-----------------and ChatGPT knows international too...

?? International Journalist-Source Matchmaking Services

???? PressPlugsUnited Kingdom

  • A UK-based alternative to HARO.

  • Focused on connecting UK journalists with expert sources.

  • Covers national media like the BBC, Guardian, Daily Mail, etc.

  • Paid membership; fast turnaround.

  • Website: pressplugs.co.uk

???? SourceBottleAustralia & New Zealand

  • Most popular in Australia; also used in NZ and Southeast Asia.

  • Great for lifestyle, wellness, parenting, and health-related coverage.

  • Accepts pitches globally, but the journalist base is largely Aussie.

  • Website: sourcebottle.com

???? ExpertFileCanada / Global

  • Originally Canadian, now global.

  • A searchable database of experts used by major outlets (Associated Press, CBC, Forbes).

  • You create a profile; journalists search based on credentials.

  • Strong academic & institutional use.

  • Website: expertfile.com

???? JournoLinkUnited Kingdom & Commonwealth Reach

  • Based in the UK, also active in Commonwealth countries.

  • Combines journalist alerts, press release distribution, and media lists.

  • Geared toward SMEs, charities, and solo entrepreneurs.

  • Website: journolink.com

 

 Yes Fans of original HARO model Unlimited expert pitching (free)
 
Pickup Short URL to Share
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Mitchell P. Davis
Title: Editor
Group: Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.
Dateline: Washington, DC United States
Main Phone: 202-333-5000
Jump To Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Jump To Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics