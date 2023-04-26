Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Journalist Groups Database – Yearbook Deadline – News Releases.



Ideas and news releases from Mitch Davis @ ExpertClick.com



More info, contact me at: ExpertClick@Gmail.com



Or call (202) 333-5000 – It rings on my desk.



Here's a roster of Journalist Groups with their Websites and Twitter Handles:



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/294294



It is set up so our members can easily follow these groups at Twitter. Doing so, can help those seeking connections with journalists to learn about their events and other news. To request this list as an excel spreadsheet, please contact Mitch Davis @ ExpertClick@Gmail.com



We are looking for a media partner to share this research project with to build this out and publish as a directory. We also have leadership info, address, & emails in the database. Contact Mitch Davis if interested.







Deadline for the 40th Yearbook of Experts is May 31, 2023

Current members should review how their profiles look in the advance issue published in January, and log into update if needed: See the PDF version at http://www.ExpertBook.com



Expired Members may request a free pass for May to use all the ExpertClick tools, Update their press room, send news with http://www.NewsClick.com, and answer journalist questions at http://www.InterviewClick.com



Prospective members can join for $1 for the first ten days to check out how everything works: http://www.ExpertClick.com/join



Join the ExpertClick alumni & friends' group at Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/83240/







Oh, and here's some interesting stuff that crossed my desk this week.



U.S. State Department Phonebook -- April, 2023



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/293877







20 Trends that will shape the 2020s decade



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/294285







See the guy Michael here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mdevellano/



See his pitch to join newsletter here:



https://thefounderspack.beehiiv.com/



See the deck here:



https://drive.google.com/file/d/12zipi-eyXfSAXM-Itk4zUDjlsfEArrQ7/view?pli=1



Justin Fineberg's ChatGPT Library Great resource for ChatGPT



https://justinfineberg.notion.site/justinfineberg/Justin-s-Content-Library-eded508bc3e24ae883a52517272a70c4



Follow him at: https://twitter.com/JustinFineberg



A deep look at freemium and why you're probably going to go free in the future.







Get your free copy of ProfitWell's Feemium Manifesto here:



https://www.profitwell.com/freemium-acquisition-book



Looking for events seeking speakers?







We show them at www.SpeakerLeads.com



Follow at https://twitter.com/SpeakerLeads



InterviewClick.com shows journalist questions.







Experts can answer and post the questions and their answers to their press rooms.



This is in Beta, and I look forward to comments from our experts. Lots more is being built to make the this more useful.



See the site – and answer questions – at http://www.InteviewClick.com



Oh, and here are some of the most interesting news releases from this week at www.ExpertClick.com



New Book Describes Why Women Fall in Love or Stay with Men in Prison







https://www.newsreleasewire.com/294243



Why do women fall in love with men in prison? Why do wives and girlfriends stay with them? While about 80% of relationships break up when men go to prison, some women are drawn to prisoners, while many wives and girlfriends face many hardships due to having a partner in prison. So why do it? These are some of the key issues discussed in the new book Love and Sex in Prison: The Relationships of Wives, Girlfriends, and Other Women with Men in Prison by Gini Graham Scott and Peter Anderson. The book is published by American Leadership Books (www.americanleadershipbooks.com), a publisher specializing in criminal justice topics.



As publisher Paul Brakke comments: "I found it fascinating to learn about these little understood relationships that are largely unrecognized by the general public. Yet about 200,000 women are in these relationships, and there are dozens of support groups for women with partners in prison. Also, there are many prison pen pal organizations that help women who want to meet prisoners find pen pals which can lead to love."



Contact: Susan Allen



Changemakers Publishing



San Ramon, California



changemakerspub@att.net



925) 804-6333



Beyond Plastics Report on PVC Pipes vs. Copper Pipes: Are Their Claims Accurate?







https://www.newsreleasewire.com/294109



In April 2023, the environmental advocacy group Beyond Plastics released a report titled "The Perils of PVC Plastic Pipes", in which they express concern about the potential use of plastic pipes and specifically endorse the use of copper pipes over plastic. With $15 billion in funding allocated by Congress to replace lead pipes, the accuracy and impartiality of Beyond Plastics' claims must be scrutinized.



While Beyond Plastics aims to combat the negative health, climate, and environmental impacts of plastic production, usage, and disposal, their report lacks a comprehensive analysis of the environmental impact of different pipe materials. Their endorsement of copper pipes over plastic alternatives such as PVC and PEX (cross-linked polyethylene) is contrary to the peer-reviewed scientific evidence. Multiple life cycle analyses agree that copper pipes are far more harmful to the environment than plastic pipes.



The claims made by Beyond Plastics in their report are not accurate. In fact, the report is what one would have expected to see if they had been funded by the copper pipe industry to help them secure the $15BN funding from Congress. It is crucial for decision-makers to rely on impartial sources and scientific research when determining the best choice of pipe material to replace lead pipes in the United States. The analysis of the Beyond Plastics report can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3otiY76



Name: Chris DeArmitt PhD FRSC FIMMM



Title: President



Group: Phantom Plastics LLC



Dateline: Terrace Park, OH United States



Direct Phone: 601 620 8080



chris@phantomplastics.com



Spot Market Ocean Freight Rates UP DOUBLE DIGITS







https://www.newsreleasewire.com/294261



Richard Gottlieb



Global Toy Experts / Global Toy News



646 675 3019



richard@globaltoyexperts.com



738 – Promote yourself mixing old and new: Tom talks Anachronism on the Screw the Commute Podcast.







https://www.newsreleasewire.com/294229





Episode 738 - Anachronism [00:00:08] Welcome to Screw the Commute. The entrepreneurial podcast dedicated to getting you out of the car and into the money, with your host, lifelong entrepreneur and multimillionaire, Tom Antion.



[00:00:24] Hey everybody, it's Tom here with episode 738 To Screw the Commute podcast. Today, I'm going to talk about anachronisms. What the heck is an anachronism and why should you bother listening? Well, you should because it's a cute little advertising and speech technique that you can use to promote yourself. All right. So so I was listening to 70 seconds music the other day, and I heard one line from a song and the song surely would be cancelled in today's crazy woke environment. No doubt about it. And the line wasn't in any way against Wokeism, but it surely stimulated this episode. And I'll tell you what that line was. And the song was in a minute. Hope you didn't miss Episode 737. That was search tips. Now, wouldn't it be nice if you could easily find what you're searching for in the search engines? Now, in that episode, I told you practical tips on finding stuff fast when searching and how it can increase your bottom line. That was episode 737. Anytime you want to get to a back episode, you go to screwthecommute.com slash and then the episode number. That was 737 for search tips. Do it, do it, do it. Listen to that episode. It's going to save you tons of time in the future. All right. Follow me on TikTok at tiktok.com/@digitalmultimillionaire and grab a copy of our automation e-book. It's screwthecommute.com/automatefree.



Name: Tom Antion



Group: Antion and Associates



Dateline: Virginia Beach, VA United States



Direct Phone: 757-431-1366



Cell Phone: 301-346-7403



Orders@Antion.com



Listen at: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/screw-the-commute-podcast/id1406451900



Safe for Work News Story and Video to share:



Can nostalgia make the Barbie movie a win for Mattel? -- Washington Post.



Melissa Reid just needs some workout pants, a leotard and a gold medal to complete her Gymnastics Barbie look in time for the July premiere of the "Barbie" movie. Reid, 35, and her friends plan to dress up as the Barbies of their youth — awash in Barbie Pink, obviously — and hit the theater together, a plan echoed widely on social media. The new film, though not yet rated, isn't primarily geared at the doll's youngest fans, experts say. The appeal appears strongest among adults and teens eager to awaken, or at least engage, hazy memories of a beloved toy and peek into the world of Barbie that, too, has grown up.



For doll maker Mattel, the film stands to raise up a 78-year-old brand with wistful millennials and Gen Xers, and encourage sales of other Barbie-branded products. And it may well plant a seed with viewers to think of Barbie and her Dreamhouse for their kids or young relatives.



https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/04/21/barbie-movie-mattel-adults/



Here's the video trailer for this new summer movie everyone is talking about.



https://youtu.be/GRyt3Ov4zz0







## 30 ##