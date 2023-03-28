Join Theatre Washington for the 2023 Helen Hayes Awards Preview Celebration

WASHINGTON, DC – March 28, 2023 – On Tuesday, April 11th, Theatre Washington will host a preview celebration in honor of the 2023 Helen Hayes Award nominees at the historic Perry Belmont House in Dupont Circle. This event will feature a short program of featured speakers below and members of the press will have the opportunity to interview 2023 Helen Hayes Award nominees in attendance. More information on the Helen Hayes Awards can be found here: https://theatrewashington.org/helenhayesawards

WHAT: 2023 Helen Hayes Awards Press Conference and Preview Celebration



Program:

Amy Austin, President and CEO, Theatre Washington

Jan Du Plain, Du Plain Global Enterprises, Chair of the Helen Hayes Awards Celebration

Christopher Michael Richardson, DC theatre artist, Co-Host of the Helen Hayes Awards Celebration

Billie Krishawn, DC theatre artist, 2020 Helen Hayes Award Recipient, 2023 Helen Hayes Award Nominee

Performance by Solomon Parker III, DC theatre artist, 2023 Helen Hayes Award Nominee

WHEN: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 5:30 p.m–7:30 p.m. Program will begin at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Perry Belmont House, 1618 New Hampshire Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20009. Media members can RSVP for the press conference by contacting Krysten Copeland, krysten@kccopr.com

###

About the Helen Hayes Awards



The Helen Hayes Awards recognize outstanding achievements from professional theatres and theatre-makers across the Washington, DC region. Named for the legendary First Lady of the American Theatre, Helen Hayes, the awards celebrate the artists and companies whose work makes the Washington, DC-area a thriving, nationally recognized theatre community. The Awards will be celebrated with a ceremony on Monday, May 22, 2023 at The Anthem.

About Theatre Washington



Through collaborative partnerships and programs, Theatre Washington supports the Washington, DC-area's professional theatre community to celebrate artistic achievement, strengthen the theatrical workforce, support institutional growth and advancement, and cultivate collective action. Theatre Washington's core programs include: the Helen Hayes Awards, Theatre Week, Theatre Summit, Theatre Work, and the Taking Care Fund.