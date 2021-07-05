Job Churn – Critical Race – Winning in Sports and Politics:

From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Monday, July 5, 2021

Unprecedented Churning in the Labor Marketplace



Joyce L. Gioia, CMC, CSP -- The Herman Group







The Ugly US Statistics



In the month of April alone, 4 million workers (over 2.5 percent of the entire labor force) in the United States quit their jobs; 650,000 of them were in retail. On top of that, there was 1.8 million in involuntary separations---people who lost their jobs---for whatever reason. Persistent shortages of truck drivers, Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) technicians, healthcare professionals (at all levels), and hospitality professionals are wreaking havoc for employers. And those pockets of crisis are only the beginning.



Joyce L. Gioia, CMC, CSP



Austin, TX



Cell: 336-210-3548



info@hermangroup.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/258083



Critical Race Theory May Violate Civil Rights Act, the Constitution: Dr. Carol Swain



Carol M. Swain -- Political Scientist and Commentator







Critical Race Theory training, which pressures people not to say certain things, take a certain stance, or forces them into some segregated settings, may infringe on people's constitutional rights and even violate civil rights laws, said Dr. Carol Swain, a former professor of political science and law at Princeton and Vanderbilt universities.



The main tenet of Critical Race Theory (CRT) is that the people of the world are divided into oppressors and oppressed, and in the United States, "all white people are considered oppressors who benefit from undeserved advantages," Swain told The Epoch Times in an interview on EpochTV's "Crossroads" program.



Carol M. Swain



Nashville, TN



carolmswain@gmail.com



615-310-8617



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/258247



Sports and Politics: It's Win or Lose



Dr. Louis Perron - Political Consultant







Alastair Campbell, the former advisor to Tony Blair, writes in his recent book "Winners and How They Succeed" that politics and sports have something fundamental in common: it's all about winning. And herein lies an important difference with business where you can be a rich and happy man as number two with a market share of 49%. And nevertheless, while many businessmen and actors made it to the very top in politics, few sportsmen did so. Campbell mentions Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had a previous career in cricket, as well as Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who used to be a successful basketball player. I would like to add the two boxing champions Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kiev, and Many Pacquiao, who currently serves as a senator of the Philippines, which is a nationwide election in the archipelago.



Louis Perron



Zurich, Switzerland



lperron@perroncampaigns.com



l 011 41 796544246



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/258224



Long-Term Care Crisis Surprised Some but Many Families Understand the Problem



Matt McCann -- Long Term Care Expert







By the time you reach age 40, you should have money set aside for your future retirement. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus crisis has caused many people to stop contributing to their employer's 401(k) or other retirement accounts.



Uncertainty of world events, health, employment, and other factors paralyze some people from planning. The COVID-19 crisis has shown how many people require long-term health care and the consequences that changing health and aging has on the entire family.



"The problem of long-term health care was largely hidden to the mass population before the pandemic. Unfortunately, it took this crisis for most of us to understand how many people require extended health care either in their homes or some long-term care facility. However, the consequences of aging didn't surprise everyone. Many American families understand firsthand the physical, emotional, and financial burdens that long-term health care places on families and finances," said Matt McCann, a nationally known expert on long-term care planning.



Matt McCann



Chicago, IL



630-487-2480



matt@mccannltc.net



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/257973



Leadership, Trauma, and Recovery.



Dr. Maynard Brusman - Emotional Intelligence & Mindful Leadership







Leadership, Trauma, and Recovery



The way we live and work has changed dramatically the past year, upending our routines, our identities, and for many, our sense of security. The trauma of job insecurity, health insecurity, major intergenerational loss, and culture assaults leave us reeling and impact our productivity. Leaders are concerned about their employee's well-being and safety.



Traditionally, when employees share or demonstrate a need for assistance, we rely on our human resources department (or representative) to step in.



However, leaders and managers who are able to work with HR and their employees through trauma recovery are of greater help to those they lead—and their entire organization.



Dr. Maynard Brusman



San Francisco, CA



415-546-1252



mbrusman@workingresources.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/258171



2021 Ford Bronco is BACK- First DRIVE



Lauren Fix, The Car Coach -- Automotive Expert -- Consultant







The 2021 Ford Bronco is BACK! We test-drive the 2-door and 4-door and all 7 trim levels. Is it worth the wait? YES! Paul Brian and Lauren Fix drive all trims levels on the street and off-roading. This is LEGOs for adults, just pick what you want. Even the Sasquatch package with 17? wheel and 35? tires, beadlock-capable wheels, front- and rear locking differentials, 4.7 final drive ratio with electronic-locking front and rear axle. And a manual transmission is available. Standard on all Bronco's is the 4×4 GOAT mode (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) with 7 settings.



In 1965, the Bronco was born. It is a capable, durable, authentic, and innovative design that makes its "Built wild" theme is appropriate. Included in the purchase is the Bronco Off-Rodeo to learn how to off-road your Bronco. There are 4 off-road schools, Auston, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Moab and a place to be determined in the northeast. Jeep should be concerned.



Lauren Fix, The Car Coach



Lancaster, NY



716-440-3888



thecarcoach@laurenfix.com



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/2021-Ford-Bronco-is-BACK-First-DRIVE,2021258114.aspx



