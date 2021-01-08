Job Available --Sales & Marketing Specialist -- @ExpertClick.com -- 'Dating Service of PR' Job location: Virtual

Friday, January 8, 2021

Job description

Seeking public relations professinals who can sell. PR comes down to two sklls; Selling the account and servicing the account. I've got people who can provide customer support and write news relases. I need PR Acount exec who can sell. We offer a Certified ExpertClick Reseller cretification atfet you complete ond hour of trainging and set an account you can sell with -- See Brad Bulter's here: https://www.expertclick.com/19-5131 -- but he;s better at servicing an account once sold.

New account reps who can either A) Sell and flip the account to a servicing rep, like Brad, or B) simply both sell and service the account. We offer a $100 comisison for seling the account and a 30% of price sold at for servicing the acount so for a typical $780 sales there is $360 of commission available. You will get three types of leads. a) Those who signed up for free trials at www.PressReleaseWire.com b) Inquires who have asked for information and c) Conacts for followers in socail media - we get lots of follows Twitter.com/SpeakerLeads where we offer info on events needing speakers.