Jan McInnis to Deliver Communications Keynote at Smith Drug Co. Sales Kickoff

Popular keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis will present her inspiring and entertaining keynote, "Finding the Funny in Communications," at the Sales Kickoff Meeting for the Smith Drug Company this January.

With over 20 years of experience as a corporate speaker, comedian and comedy writer, Jan McInnis brings a unique perspective on using humor to enhance business communications. Her keynote, tailored specifically for the dynamic world of sales, will provide Smith Drug Company's sales team with actionable insights to improve their connections with clients and potential clients.

"In order to accomplish anything, you need to be heard and remembered," says McInnis. "Humor is the tool that makes that possible."

The keynote, "Finding the Funny in Communications," highlights how humor can transform business interactions. Attendees will learn how to:

Engage their audience effectively through captivating communication strategies.

Jan's relatable style, coupled with her deep understanding of professional challenges, ensures that her keynote will resonate with everyone, from seasoned sales veterans to new team members. Her tips and techniques empower professionals to make their messages more impactful, creating a lasting impression in the fast-paced world of sales. She also has an in-depth conversation with her clients to find out about their business needs and challenges.

"This is NOT about writing jokes and being a comedian," McInnis says "It's about using a little well-placed humor when possible to make an instant connection and be memorable. Humor is just one more tool in your toolbox to make your message stand out."

The SKO will take place in Spartanburg, SC on January 24, 2025.

Check out Jan's communication keynote and bring her in for your SKO: https://theworklady.com/finding-funny-in-communications/