Jan McInnis shares tips on handling change with Emergency Managers

Sought-after keynote speaker and humorist Jan McInnis delivered an inspiring and engaging kickoff keynote titled "Finding the Funny in Change" at the Virginia Emergency Managers Association (VEMA) conference on October 19, 2024. Held in Norfolk, Virginia, the keynote was a highlight for emergency management professionals from across the state.

With decades of experience in comedy and professional speaking, McInnis specializes in using humor as a tool to deal with change. Her keynote addressed using humor to change the energy in stressful situations, and to address issues in a way that is not confrontational. She also showed the attendees how to use humor to get others in their organization to take emergency management seriously, and how to use humor to brainstorm ideas for attracting others to the profession.

"Emergency management may not have been funny, but how you communicate some messages can be," McInnis stated. She emphasized the importance of effective communication in emergency management and how humor can be a powerful tool to break down barriers, reduce stress, and enhance team cohesion. McInnis points out that humor is another tool in your toolbox to communicate your message, yet many people discount it by saying "I'm not naturally funny" or "it's only for comedians." McInnis emphasizes that using humor in business is NOT about writing joke and being a comedian.

The Virginia Emergency Managers Association, (VEMA), is a statewide organization that promotes and supports the twin goals of saving lives and protecting property during times of emergencies and disasters in Virginia. Their vision statement is: "The recognized expert and advocate for excellence in the management of emergency preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia."

Attendees experienced an interactive session filled with practical tips, real-life examples, and, of course, plenty of laughs. McInnis's keynote was designed not just to entertain but to equip emergency management professionals with strategies to embrace change, communicate effectively, and lead with confidence in uncertain times.