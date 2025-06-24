Jan McInnis Shows Educators How to ‘Find the Funny’

Jan McInnis brought laughter, lightness, and lasting insight to the annual awards banquet for a statewide organization of school administrators with her popular keynote, *Finding the Funny*. The keynote—known for its blend of humor, practical takeaways, and stress relief—was the perfect fit for a night honoring excellence in education.

"Jan McInnis was the perfect speaker for our awards luncheon: funny, lighthearted, and informative, with a message that was both deeply impactful and meaningful," said the event organizer.

McInnis, a nationally recognized keynote speaker and clean comedian, specializes in helping professionals tap into humor as a tool for connection, resilience, and well-being. During the banquet, she took the audience on a journey through the lighter side of life, showing how to find everyday humor—even in stressful or unexpected situations.

Her keynote wasn't just about getting laughs (though there were plenty). It offered practical ways to use humor to manage change, improve mental health, and build stronger personal and professional relationships. Drawing from her background in radio, television, and comedy writing, McInnis shared stories and insights tailored to the educators in the room, making her message especially relatable.

"In a profession that often comes with high expectations and even higher stress," Jan noted. "I remind attendees to take a step back, find the humor, and remember why you love what you do."

Whether she was recounting her early days in comedy or offering tips on how to inject levity into leadership, McInnis kept the tone upbeat and the laughs flowing—while still delivering a message that resonated deeply with the challenges and triumphs of working in education today.

McInnis continues to speak to professional groups across the country, helping audiences reframe their perspective with her unique blend of comedy and content. Her keynote *Finding the Funny* has become a favorite for events seeking both inspiration and entertainment in one memorable package.

To book Jan, contact her assistant Brenda at: Brenda@TheWorkLady.com or 703-581-7604.