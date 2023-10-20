Jan McInnis. Funny Motivational Speaker, Inspires HealthCare

Renowned business humorist and funny motivational speaker Jan McInnis was chosen as the perfect keynote speaker for the Missouri Leading Age event this past September. Her presentation, titled "Finding the Funny in Change," delivered an engaging and inspiring experience for the attendees who work at assisted living facilities throughout the state.

The client noted that "Jan's ability to perform to the audience and engage them in relevant change was beyond compare. The keynote was delivered with humor, fun, and meaning. Her keynote was the delight of the event."

Jan McInnis has become a sought-after speaker in the healthcare industry for her unique ability to combine laughter, motivation, and meaningful insights. At this recent health care conference, McInnis wowed the audience with her outstanding performance and her talent for connecting humor with the challenges of change.

In "Finding the Funny in Change," McInnis draws from her extensive experience as a comedian and speaker to explore how humor can be a powerful tool for embracing and navigating change in the healthcare sector. Healthcare professionals and attendees experienced a lively and interactive presentation that left them feeling motivated and reinvigorated.

Jan McInnis's background as a comedian for over two decades, including writing for Jan Leno's Tonight Show monologue, has equipped her with the skills to connect with audiences and deliver a message that resonates deeply. She is expert at showing business leaders how to use humor in business to connect instantly with clients, coworkers, potential clients, and staff. She also demonstrates how humor allows you to diffuse tension and handle tough conversations.

Her infectious humor and relatable anecdotes help attendees find humor in business even in the most challenging situations and encourages attendees to embrace change with a positive mindset.

McInnis has spent the last 20+ years showing business leaders how to use humor in business. She has shared her unique humor and keynotes with thousands of organizations from the Mayo Clinic to Pep Boys. And she has spoken in industries ranging from health care to finance, education, and more.

She can be reached at Jan@TheWorkLady.com or through her assistant Brenda Ulrich Brenda@TheWorkLady.com