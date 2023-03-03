Jan McInnis Continues Popular Video Series on Humor in Business

Keynote Speaker and Comedian Jan McInnis, AKA The Work Lady, is excited to announce the continuation of her new video series on Humor in Business. These videos, each under 1 minute, are designed to help professionals infuse humor into their work communications and improve their overall effectiveness. The series is gaining popularity as she has 11 episodes thus far and she adds one per week.

In today's fast-paced business environment, the ability to connect with others and make them laugh can be a powerful tool. Not only does humor help to build relationships, but it can also improve productivity, creativity, and problem-solving skills. With the Humor in Business video series, viewers will learn practical tips and strategies for incorporating humor into their daily interactions with colleagues, clients, and customers.

"My goal with this video series is to help professionals recognize the value of humor in business and provide them with actionable tips for using it effectively," said Jan McInnis, Keynote Speaker and Comedian. "Humor is a universal language that can help break down barriers and create a more positive and productive work environment."

Each video in the series covers a specific topic related to humor in business, such as using self-deprecating humor, incorporating humor into presentations, and using humor to diffuse tense situations. The videos are short, engaging, and easy to watch, making them perfect for busy professionals who want to improve their skills on the go.

The Humor in Business video series is available now on McInnis's YouTube Channel "Funny Conference Keynote Speaker," and on her social media channels, including LinkedIn, and Facebook.

