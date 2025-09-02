Jan McInnis Brings Laughter and Lessons Nationwide This Fall

Nationally recognized keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis is gearing up for a busy fall, traveling across the U.S. to inspire, entertain, and energize audiences from a wide variety of industries. From nursing professionals to housing associations, assisted living organizations, city and county management teams, state financial groups, government agencies and beyond, McInnis will deliver her trademark blend of humor and insight to help professionals face change and challenges with resilience.

McInnis, who has spent more than 20 years combining comedy with business lessons, will be presenting two of her most sought-after programs:

– a keynote that teaches audiences how to handle transitions with less stress and more success by finding humor in the chaos. "Bouncing Back: Handling Setbacks Like a Comedian" – a resilience-focused program that shares strategies from the comedy world to help individuals recover quickly from setbacks and keep moving forward.

A few of the stops in her Fall schedule will be in places such as Michigan, Florida, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota. Several groups hosting McInnis have had her speak to their event in the past, and have now invited her back for a second time, a testament to the lasting impact of her message and the energy she brings to every stage.

"Humor is a universal connector," says McInnis. "Whether you're working in healthcare, finance, government, or housing, we all face change and challenges. Laughter helps people open up, see things differently, and move forward with a positive mindset."

McInnis has built her reputation as a trusted speaker who not only makes audiences laugh but also leaves them with practical, applicable tools they can use immediately in their work and personal lives. Her ability to tailor content to diverse industries makes her a favorite choice for conferences looking to combine professional development with a memorable experience.

For more information about Jan McInnis, her keynotes, or her upcoming appearances, visit www.TheWorkLady.com. You can also reach her assistant Brenda: 703-581-7604, Brenda@TheWorkLady.com